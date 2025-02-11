Prosper adds 7 to board of directors to increase impact in greater Birmingham

Prosper Birmingham has added seven new members to its board of directors. (contributed)

Prosper has named seven new members to its board of directors to help advance its vision to build the most inclusive and thriving economy in the Southeast. The additions are trusted executives, visionary entrepreneurs and community leaders bringing immeasurable value to the current board of directors in place at Prosper.

The new Prosper board members include:

Anoop Mishra, vice president and regional executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief DEI officer, First Horizon Bank.

Chris Kramer, vice president, chief strategy officer, Brasfield & Gorrie.

Jasmine Fells, community outreach specialist, U.S. Department of Justice, and chair, Prosper Community Connector Advisory Board.

Leroy Abrahams, executive vice president, Regions Bank.

Ralph Williams Jr., vice president, Alabama Power.

Anoop Mishra Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D. Chris Kramer Dawn Bulgarella Jasmine Fells Leroy Abrahams Ralph Williams Jr.

“I am thrilled to welcome these eight talented and dedicated leaders to Prosper’s board of directors,” said Prosper President J.W. Carpenter. “Their diverse skill sets, backgrounds and experiences will be a huge benefit as we work to become the most inclusive and thriving economy in the Southeast.”

Current members of Prosper’s board of directors are Bonderia Lyons, Fountain Heights Neighborhood Association; Chris Nanni, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham; John Sherman, Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED; John Turner, Regions Bank; Lara Avsar, Boston Consulting Group; Lee Styslinger III, Altec Inc.; Mark Crosswhite (chair), retired Alabama Power; Mark Tarr, Encompass Health; Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, city of Birmingham; Dr. Ray Watts, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Rich Bielen, Protective Life; Rosilyn Houston, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; Ruth Ann Moss, Birmingham Talks; Sanjay Singh, Ph.D., Pack Health; Staci Pierce, Action Resources; Tate Forrester, O’Neal Steel LLC; and Tim Vines, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

“I am deeply honored to join the Prosper board, an organization that has made remarkable strides in fostering opportunities for women, minorities and underserved communities in the greater Birmingham area,” said Alabama Power’s Williams. “I eagerly anticipate contributing to our collective efforts to drive meaningful progress and create a more inclusive and equitable economy for the Magic City and beyond.”

Crosswhite welcomed the new board members and expressed the necessity of growth to elevate the work being done and the goals on the horizon for Prosper.

“We have lofty economic development goals for our community through Prosper’s mission and strategic plan,” Crosswhite said. “We believe these leaders joining the dynamic board of directors already in place will help expedite the outcomes and impact of our mission.”

For more on Prosper’s board of directors or new members, contact Angela Abdur-Rasheed at arasheed@prosperbham.com.