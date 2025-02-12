Experience the magic of Alabama’s Mardi Gras at Mobile Carnival Museum

As the Mardi Gras season gets underway in Mobile, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the spirit of the celebration than the Mobile Carnival Museum. This treasure trove of Mardi Gras history showcases elaborate clothing, artifacts, interactive displays and a glimpse into the colorful world of parades and celebrations.

Whether you’re a local or visiting for the festivities, step inside and discover what makes this museum a true gem in the heart of Alabama’s Port City.