SES LLC strengthens aviation presence in Huntsville with new hangar

SES LLC, which conducts aircraft modification and training, has expanded its capabilities with a new 111,000-square-foot hangar at Huntsville International Airport. (contributed)

Science and Engineering Services LLC (SES LLC), an aviation partner to the U.S. government and more than 30 foreign military partners, marked the official opening of a new 111,000-square-foot facility at Huntsville International Airport as it expands its capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Huntsville, SES LLC is a recognized industry leader in system development, maintenance, modification, reset, integration, training and contractor logistics support (CLS) for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

The opening of the hangar on Wall-Triana Boulevard at Huntsville International Airport was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This building provided us the perfect opportunity to do what we’ve been wanting to do and that our customers have been asking for — bring fixed-wing aircraft operations to Huntsville,” said Ralph Pallotta, CEO of SES LLC.

He said the facility provides enhanced security and is equipped with state-of-the-art fire protection, heating and cooling, among other advantages.

“These are essential to protecting assets such as expensive, sophisticated, complicated aircraft for us taxpayers as well as the government,” Pallotta said. “It’s been a wonderful addition, and we are really happy to be here.”

Bob Smith, the Alabama Department of Commerce’s point man on aerospace, said SES’ growth reflects the deep — and expanding — capabilities of the state’s multifaceted aviation industry.

“SES LLC is known throughout the industry for cutting-edge innovation and quality. This addition to their footprint allows SES to bring their fixed-wing expertise to Huntsville to join their extensive rotorcraft program,” Smith said. “When great management, workforce, and community come together, great things happen. I’m very excited about the continued growth and success of SES and the opportunities it brings to our state.”

Science and Engineering Services LLC (SES LLC) marks the opening of a new 111,000-square-foot facility in Huntsville as it expands capabilities. SES LLC has a long history of aircraft modification and training. (contributed)The company was selected by the U.S. Army to provide all UH-60M (Black Hawk) and CH-47F (Chinook) New Equipment Training with more than 3,000 personnel trained. It also has been the recipient of hundreds of UH-60A/Ls divested from the Army for flight management system (FMS) modification.

SES LLC was the sole provider responsible for standing up the entire UH-60A fleet for the Afghan Air Force, and through a joint venture, developed the technical data package for the UH-60V and conducted initial production.

For Boeing, SES LLC receives all AH-64D (Apache) aircraft from U.S. and FMS partners for remanufactured AH-64E production.

“SES is a Huntsville success story,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We’ve watched the firm rise from a small manufacturing company over on Pulaski Pike to becoming a key supporter of PEO Aviation at Redstone and as an international leader in support of rotary-wing and fixed-wing aviation.

“It is a great day to be here among good friends and special guests to celebrate another milestone for SES and for the expanding aviation business at Huntsville International Airport.”

Butch Roberts, CEO of the Port of Huntsville, congratulated the company on the completion of its growth project.

“It has been a pleasure to see the incredible growth of SES these past 15 years and the variety of military aircraft that come and go as they support operations around the globe,” Roberts said. “We are proud of our relationship and look forward to another great opportunity to support their business through this hangar.”

SES LLC’s operational locations encompass more than 1.4 million square feet of integration facilities with more than 100 aircraft in the company’s custody daily and approximately 800 employees.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.