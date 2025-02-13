Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with festive ideas

Valentine’s Day events

Romantic gatherings are taking place across the state. Here’s a sampling:

Valentine with Vulcan. (Ali Chambers) Valentine with Vulcan. (Ali Chambers)

Mary J. Blige: The For My Fans Tour with Ne-Yo & Mario

Mary J. Blige is a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and actress. Blige is known for hit songs like “What’s the 411?,” “Real Love,” “Family Affair” and “Be Without You.” Beyond the music, Blige has an acting career, earning roles in “Mudbound” and “Power Book II: Ghost.” Ne-Yo is a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer. He is known for “So Sick” and “Closer.” Mario rose to fame with “Let Me Love You.” To learn more about the performers, link here. Purchase tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 15, show at bjcc.org.

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’

Donna Summer was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Summer risked it all to break through barriers. Travel with her on the path to superstardom, in a world where glitz can hide hard truths. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this musical is a tribute to an icon of an era. Performances are Feb. 14-March 2.

Greenville Camellia Show

The second annual Greenville Camellia Show will be Feb. 15-16 at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. In 1937, the Greenville Garden Club announced that it had adopted the Camellia Japonica as its official flower and designated a day each year to be known as “Camellia Day.” More than 5,000 visitors attended the camellia show held at the local high school auditorium in 1950. In 1953, 3,500 people from 97 Alabama cities and 21 states came to Greenville to attend the show. Shows were held intermittently until the 1980s. Read more about the show here and here.

Black History Month events

Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

The museum hosts dozens of guided tours each year for students from pre-K through 12th grade. (Southern Museum of Flight) The Fairchild PT-19 was the first stop on a cadet’s way to becoming a combat pilot. First flown in 1939, it was a simple and forgiving aircraft. (Southern Museum of Flight) The Vultee BT-13 was an intermediate trainer flown by most American pilots during World War II. It was the second phase of the three-phase training program for pilots. After primary training in PT-13, PT-17 or PT-19 trainers, the student pilot moved to the more complex BT-13 to continue his flying education. (Southern Museum of Flight) Vultee BT-13 as displayed in the museum’s Tuskegee Airmen exhibit, between the AT-6 on the left and the PT-19 on the right. (Southern Museum of Flight)

Mardi Gras events

Enjoy these Mardi Gras happenings this week around the state.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents ‘The Watsons Go to Birmingham’

Ten-year-old Kenny chronicles the events of a fateful summer for the Watson family of Flint, Michigan. Momma and Dad decide it’s time for Kenny’s teenage brother to have a lengthy stay with strict Grandma Sands in Birmingham, and the family heads south — toward a deadly, defining moment in American history. The performance is underway through Feb. 23. Join the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for a behind-the-scenes look at the work on stage and the art of theatre. For more information, visit asf.net, email boxoffice@asf.net or call 334-271-5353.