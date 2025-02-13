Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with festive ideas
Valentine’s Day events
Romantic gatherings are taking place across the state. Here’s a sampling:
- Feb. 13: Jazz, Wine and Charcuterie Vol.3 Valentine’s Edition, Prevail Union/The Kress Building in Montgomery.
- Feb. 14: Valentine with Vulcan, Vulcan Park & Museum in Birmingham.
- Feb. 14: Casablanca, Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.
- Feb. 14-15: Love Me Tender: Elvis Valentine’s Show, OWA in Foley.
- Feb. 14-16: Bloody Valentine’s Day, Warehouse 31 in Pelham.
- Feb. 14-20: Roman Holiday (1953), Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema in Birmingham.
- Feb. 15: My Bloody Valentine Masquerade Ball, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment in Huntsville.
- Feb. 15: Art in Motion: Love en Pointe, Alabama Ballet in Birmingham.
Mary J. Blige: The For My Fans Tour with Ne-Yo & Mario
Mary J. Blige is a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and actress. Blige is known for hit songs like “What’s the 411?,” “Real Love,” “Family Affair” and “Be Without You.” Beyond the music, Blige has an acting career, earning roles in “Mudbound” and “Power Book II: Ghost.” Ne-Yo is a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer. He is known for “So Sick” and “Closer.” Mario rose to fame with “Let Me Love You.” To learn more about the performers, link here. Purchase tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 15, show at bjcc.org.
Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’
Donna Summer was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Summer risked it all to break through barriers. Travel with her on the path to superstardom, in a world where glitz can hide hard truths. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this musical is a tribute to an icon of an era. Performances are Feb. 14-March 2.
Greenville Camellia Show
The second annual Greenville Camellia Show will be Feb. 15-16 at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. In 1937, the Greenville Garden Club announced that it had adopted the Camellia Japonica as its official flower and designated a day each year to be known as “Camellia Day.” More than 5,000 visitors attended the camellia show held at the local high school auditorium in 1950. In 1953, 3,500 people from 97 Alabama cities and 21 states came to Greenville to attend the show. Shows were held intermittently until the 1980s. Read more about the show here and here.
Black History Month events
Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:
- The Legacy Sites consist of The Legacy Museum, The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park in Montgomery. Link here for the sites’ operating hours.
- Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour in Huntsville. To book a tour, call 256-658-6900.
- Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Scottsboro Boys Museum, open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Scottsboro.
- Southern Museum of Flight, open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Birmingham.
- Africatown Heritage House, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mobile.
- Rosa Parks Museum, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Montgomery.
Mardi Gras events
Enjoy these Mardi Gras happenings this week around the state.
- Feb. 14-March 4: Mobile Mardi Gras Parade.
- Feb. 15: Mardi Gras Season in Elberta.
- Feb. 15: Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Festival and Parade.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents ‘The Watsons Go to Birmingham’
Ten-year-old Kenny chronicles the events of a fateful summer for the Watson family of Flint, Michigan. Momma and Dad decide it’s time for Kenny’s teenage brother to have a lengthy stay with strict Grandma Sands in Birmingham, and the family heads south — toward a deadly, defining moment in American history. The performance is underway through Feb. 23. Join the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for a behind-the-scenes look at the work on stage and the art of theatre. For more information, visit asf.net, email boxoffice@asf.net or call 334-271-5353.