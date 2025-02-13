Gallery: Alabama Symphony Orchestra builds Momentum with Shaheed and DJ Supreme

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra performed with Shaheed and DJ Supreme on the opening night of its Momentum symposium. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama News Center)

Talk about momentum!

More than 900 attended the concerts and 170 took part in daylong workshops as part of last week’s Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 Momentum symposium for high school and collegiate musicians.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the community,” said ASO Education Manager Megan Haller. “People loved the experience and attendance exceeded every goal we had for the event. On Friday, students as young as sixth grade all the way up to college and professionals came together to network and learn from some of Birmingham’s top artists.”

Momentum opened Thursday, Feb. 6, at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center with “A Night with the ASO, featuring Shaheed and DJ Supreme,” in which the hip hop artists fused music with the orchestra directed by Daniel Cho.

“A Night with the ASO, featuring The Aeolians” closed the event on Friday, Feb. 7. Conducted by Maestro Carlos Izcaray, the ASO joined forces with The Aeolians of Oakwood University under the direction of Jeremy Jordan in a celebration of Black history.