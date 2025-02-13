Hyundai Alabama opens $14 million care center as milestone anniversary approaches

Hyundai Alabama's new care center will provide medical, wellness and other services to its 4,000 workers. (Hyundai Alabama)

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its new Care Center, a $14 million facility designed to enhance the health and well-being of its 4,000 workers.

The Care Center houses the HMMA medical clinic, a physical therapy clinic, an emergency response team, a fitness center and a team wear store, aimed at providing comprehensive services to the company’s workforce in Montgomery.

“Our team members are the heart of this company, and this facility is an investment in keeping that heart healthy,” said Chris Susock, HMMA’s president and CEO. “This new facility is more than just a place for enhanced medical services; it’s a resource for wellness, fitness, physical therapy, fire prevention and emergency response. It’s why we are calling it our Care Center.

“It was specifically designed to support our community of diverse and dedicated team members who bring the best Hyundai and Genesis vehicles to life for the North American market.”

HMMA said the Care Center investment underscores the company’s focus on fostering a supportive team environment, especially as HMMA prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary this May.

“Hyundai’s continued investment in its Alabama workforce is a testament to the company’s deep commitment to its team members and to the Montgomery community,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The new Care Center reflects a forward-thinking approach to employee well-being, ensuring that Hyundai’s team has access to the resources they need to stay healthy, safe and supported.

“As HMMA prepares to celebrate 20 years of success in Alabama, this investment reinforces the company’s role as not only a global automotive leader but also as a valued corporate partner dedicated to enhancing the lives of its employees,” she said.

“We’re proud to have Hyundai in Alabama and look forward to seeing its continued growth and innovation in our state.”

While working at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, McNair was part of the team that recruited Hyundai to Montgomery in 2002. HMMA launched production at the Montgomery facility three years later.

The Care Center’s offerings are part of HMMA’s objective to ensure that employees have access to essential health and wellness services in a convenient location.

The Care Center will offer necessary medical examinations, treatment for injuries and a variety of health services, as well as physical therapy for employees needing therapeutic services.

It will house a team ready to respond to any medical emergencies on campus, plus a fitness center aimed at promoting an active, healthy lifestyle among employees.

HMMA produces the Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz models, as well as the Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70 SUVs.