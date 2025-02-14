Alabama National Guard unit hands off Horn of Africa mission to New York National Guard unit

The 1151st Engineer Support Company, Alabama National Guard, poses for a group photo during the Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. In total, the 1151st ESC completed more than 120 engineering projects and made more than $6.3 million worth of force protection and mission enhancements throughout the Horn of Africa. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force)

The 1151st Engineer Support Company, Alabama National Guard, transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa engineering mission to the 152nd Engineer Support Company, New York National Guard, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on Feb. 11 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

The mission of the engineering company, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, is to enhance regional stability and strengthen relationships with partner nations through various construction projects coordinated across the Horn of Africa.

U.S. Army Capt. John Herring, 1151st Engineer Support Company commander, Alabama National Guard, and 1st Sgt. Carl Swanson, 1151st ESC, perform the casing of the colors during the Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Roche, 152nd Engineer Support Company commander, New York National Guard, and 1st Sgt. Adam Mcnamara, 152nd ESC, perform the uncasing of the colors during the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Army Capt. John Herring, 1151st Engineer Support Company commander, Alabama National Guard, thanks soldiers and leaders for their hard work and support during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. In total, the 1151st ESC completed more than 120 engineering projects and made more than $6.3 million worth of force protection and mission enhancements throughout the Horn of Africa. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. service members watch the transfer of authority of the 1151st Engineer Support Company, Alabama National Guard, to the 152nd Engineer Support Company, New York National Guard. The Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, speaks on the accomplishments of the 1151st Engineer Support Company, Alabama National Guard, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, joins the leadership of the outgoing Alabama National Guard, 1151st Engineer Support Company and the incoming New York National Guard, 152nd Engineer Support Company, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Roche, 152nd Engineer Support Company commander, New York National Guard, gives words of encouragement to his soldiers as he accepts authority of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa engineer mission during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force) The 152nd Engineer Support Company, New York National Guard, poses for a group photo during the Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek / U.S. Air Force)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, CJTF-HOA commanding general, presided over the TOA ceremony and highlighted the contributions of the 1151st ESC for CJTF-HOA and partner nations.

“In total, the 1151st ESC completed over 120 engineering projects and made over $6.3 million worth of force protection and mission enhancements throughout the Horn of Africa,” Cashman said.

Since June 11, 2024, the 1151st ESC has provided critical support to the CJTF-HOA mission, engaging in logistical operations, base management tasks and crisis response exercises. The efforts have extended beyond Djibouti to outstations across Africa.

Cashman also welcomed and addressed the 152nd ESC in his remarks.

“Your efforts will continue to shape this operating environment,” Cashman said, “making an impact that extends beyond the physical infrastructure you construct.”

U.S. Army Capt. John Herring, 1151st ESC company commander, offered words of encouragement to the incoming 152nd ESC.

“I know for sure that we are leaving the mission in good hands,” Herring said. “I look forward to hearing about the future accomplishments of the 152nd ESC.”

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1151st Engineer Support Company build a medical aid station at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, in July 2024. The new aid station will expand medical aid capabilities and support U.S. and partner security efforts in the region. (Tech Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte / U.S. Air National Guard) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, third from left, talks to soldiers assigned to the 1151st Engineer Support Company during a multiday training exercise at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, in July 2024. The exercise included medical and logistics training to enhance allied partnerships and support regional security operations. (Tech Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte / U.S. Air National Guard)

He closed with thanking the soldiers of the 1151st ESC for their hard work, effort and all their accomplishments and making way for the 152nd ESC to assume authority.

Charged with continuing combat readiness and providing support, the 152nd ESC is vital to advancing the U.S. military’s enduring commitment to promoting stability, security and collaboration in the region.

“On behalf of the 152nd ESC, we are excited to continue the efforts and high standards as we prepare for the upcoming missions,” said Capt. Daniel Roche, 152nd ESC company commander.

Building on the groundwork laid by its predecessors, the 152nd ESC will continue to enhance security cooperation, by building not only new structures, but strengthening current partnerships and building new friendships with CJTF-HOA’s partners and allies for a shared purpose of collaboration and security in the Horn of Africa.