James Spann: Storms will move through Alabama Saturday night

PLEASANT WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Clouds will increase overnight; the low early Saturday will be between 45 and 55 degrees.

STORMY WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy and mild, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s by afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible during the day, but the main event comes Saturday night, when a line of storms will pass through the state. The Storm Prediction Center maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for parts of west Alabama, with a slight risk (level 2) for the rest of the state.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely enter the northwest corner of the state around 9-10 Saturday night; it will move through the rest of the state during the late night into early morning. Instability is limited, but wind fields are strong:

The main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds. However, a brief, isolated tornado or two is possible as well.

This will be a fast-moving line, which will reduce the potential for flooding. Rain amounts will be generally around 1 inch.

The line of storms should weaken after 3 a.m. as it moves into southeast Alabama; it will be out of the state by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) could gust to 35-40 mph ahead of the line.

Sunday will feature a clearing sky with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: A freeze is likely for north and central Alabama both Monday and Tuesday mornings with a cold, dry air mass in place. A system will bring some rain to the state by late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Global models continue to suggest some potential for a change to light snow over the northern counties late Wednesday or Wednesday night; it remains too early to know whether this actually happens, or whether there will be any accumulation or impact.

Very cold air follows this system; guidance is trending colder, and we believe much of north Alabama will drop into the teens by Friday morning.

ON THIS DATE IN 1958: Snow lovers got a special gift as the heaviest snowfall since 1948 blanketed Birmingham with more than 2 inches. Roads in the Magic City quickly became snow-packed and impassable. Roads between Birmingham and Atlanta were especially dangerous. The northwest corner of Alabama was blanketed with 3-6 inches, and 6 to 8 inches fell in Decatur. As often is the case around these parts, snowfall amounts varied over a short distance. While there was 2 inches on the ground in Bessemer, there was none in Tuscaloosa.

At the Birmingham Municipal Airport, a Delta Airlines DC-7 slid off the runway the next morning and buried itself nose deep in slush and mud when the nose wheel broke. None of the 43 passengers was injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.