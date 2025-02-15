Scott Martin: Enhanced risk of severe storms tonight for parts of Alabama

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: We woke up to the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center showing that it has expanded the enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather to include much more of the western half of Alabama, as far east as a line from Natural Bridge to Brent to Selma to Brewton. A slight risk (level 2) covers the rest of the state. Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the severe threats as early as 9 p.m. in the west to as late as 4 a.m. Sunday as the threat exits the state in the east.

There is a larger tornado threat over the southwestern portions of the state, including locations along, south and west of a line from Myrtlewood to Camden to Evergreen to Brewton. There is a tornado threat for the rest of the state, but the threat level is much less, especially the farther east you go. Here’s what to expect.

We could see a few light showers today, but most of the rain will come tonight as a cold front moves in. This system is moving fast, so widespread flash flooding isn’t likely, but some areas could get heavy downpours, picking up an inch or more of rain. A few spots prone to flooding might see some brief issues, but nothing major is expected. Winds are coming in from the southeast this morning, but they’ll shift to the south as the front moves closer. That will help push a warm front northward, making today feel a bit like spring. It’ll be breezy at times, but wind speeds should stay below wind advisory levels.

Now, let’s talk about severe weather. The strongest storms are most likely in western Alabama, but everyone needs to stay weather aware tonight, especially since this hits when most will be in bed and asleep. Right now, the timing looks to be between 9 p.m. tonight and 4 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to have a way to get weather alerts while you’re sleeping.

There is potential for development of a few supercells out ahead of the main squall line associated with the cold front, and that is where that larger tornado threat will be over southwestern Alabama. However, the main event will be with the main squall line as it moves through, bringing with it the threat of damaging thunderstorm winds up to 60 mph and a couple of brief-spin up tornadoes that may be embedded within the line. While some hail will be possible, those risk levels are much, much lower and will not be the reason for severe weather warnings.

THE WEEKEND: Today will be the warmest day for a while, with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. It’ll feel nice, but the clouds will make it a little gloomy. Sunday will feel much colder, with strong northwest winds behind the front. Stay safe, stay weather-aware and have a plan in case storms get rough tonight.

Once everything moves out of the state Sunday morning, we will dry out for a little while. Skies will start to slowly clear late in the day, and highs will max out in the mid 40s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast.

THE WORK WEEK: Skies will be sunny Monday, with highs only in the mid 40s to the upper 50s. Another system will head our way Tuesday, but we’ll stay dry with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid 60s.

I’m not going to hype up any threat of snow for the state on Wednesday just yet, as we have the severe threat to get through today. Temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation across much of the state, but we’ll have to watch conditions over the Tennessee Valley to the Alabama-Tennessee state line. We’ll have showers move in before dawn, potentially lasting into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 60s.

While we dry out to end the work week, it will be cold, especially on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will reach only the upper 20s to the upper 40s from north to south. Friday will be a tad warmer underneath sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s to the lower 50s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.