Alabama State Parks celebrates winners of 2025 Eagle Awards

Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps, left, and Chris Blankenship, right, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Natural Resources, are pictured with Eagle Award winners who attended the awards ceremony Feb. 1 at Lake Guntersville State Park. (Alabama State Parks)

Alabama State Parks honored this year’s Eagle Award winners Feb. 1 during Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park.

The Eagle Awards, sponsored by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), honor individuals and organizations for outstanding and notable contributions to support Alabama State Parks.

“It’s enormously gratifying to show our appreciation for the incredible contributions to our state parks made by volunteers, elected officials and youth every year,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Our State Parks Division is better than ever, thanks in large part to their contributions.”

The 2025 Eagle Award winners are:

Shawna Buice (Park Partner) — Buice serves as president of Salty Kidz, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching youth about the environmental impact of fishing and the importance of protecting natural resources for generations to come. She has regularly hosted Salty Kidz events at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores and Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort.

Zachary Andrews (Volunteer in Parks) — An avid trail runner, Andrews has earned a reputation as a faithful volunteer at Oak Mountain State Park who leads hikes, cleans trails, provides support for backcountry rescues and anything else the park needs. He is known for his humble spirit, tireless dedication and constant promotion of the park.

Robert Fouts (Volunteer in Parks) — Fouts is a jack-of-all-trades volunteer at Lakepoint State Park, assisting with repair to damaged cabins, removing fallen trees, cleaning fire pits and assisting with maintenance of vehicles and facilities. Fouts’ nomination included a simple line that sums up his efforts: “He responds when needed.”

Madalyn Cargill (Youth) — Cargill volunteers at the Nature Center at Gulf State Park, filling a variety of roles while working alongside the park’s naturalists on educational and conservation projects. She has taken part in and led craft events and has set a goal to double her volunteer hours at the park during 2025.

Tucker Lambert (Youth) — Lambert built two benches and a kiosk for the new mountain biking area at Monte Sano State Park for his Eagle Scout project. These park additions quickly became well-loved and appreciated by park visitors, especially the local mountain biking community.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (Elected Official) — Ainsworth has steadfastly supported Alabama State Parks, especially advocating for his hometown parks at Lake Guntersville and Buck’s Pocket. He also played a pivotal role in passing the Alabama State Parks Bond Amendment. He is a popular and frequent speaker at conferences and meetings at Gulf State Park Lodge & Conference Center, where he uses each opportunity to underscore the beauty and features of the lodge and its role in drawing a wide variety of organizations for beachside meetings and conferences.

State Rep. Danny Crawford (Elected Official) — Crawford, of Athens, serves with distinction as chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on State Parks. He routinely schedules legislative events at state parks, including Lake Guntersville, Monte Sano and Gulf. The events help the State Parks Committee, as well as all legislators, understand the importance of state parks to outdoor recreation in Alabama and the state’s tourism efforts. The events also expose legislators to the parks’ strengths and critical needs.

Alabama State Parks director Matthew Capps thanked each award winner for critical contributions to the entire State Parks Division’s success.

“We adopted the slogan ‘Partners pay the way,’ because we understand and appreciate the contributions from so many people and organizations,” Capps said. “The Eagle Awards honor not only the brilliant work of our partners, but the heart behind their contributions to Alabama State Parks. We truly appreciate their willingness to serve the parks as we welcome millions of visitors every year to stay, play and explore with us.”

In addition, retired state parks director Greg Lein was presented with a special Outstanding Service Award for his 12 years of Alabama State Parks leadership. Lein’s strategic vision and diligent work encouraged Alabama voters to overwhelmingly approve Amendment 2 in 2016, followed by an $85 million bond issue for state parks and historical sites in 2022. These efforts ensured all future revenue generated by the 21 parks stayed in the Alabama State Parks Division, allowing the implementation of needed renovations and enhancements while planning for the future.

“Thanks to Greg and all of our Eagle Award winners,” Capps said, “we are making sure that the children smiling in our parks today will see their children and grandchildren smiling in those same parks in the future.”