Meet Regina Dembo, the 98-year-old Alabamian who swims 5 days a week

It’s 13 degrees outside, but the 98-year-old in the cheery red swimsuit started working out before sunrise.

Regardless of the weather, Regina Dembo faithfully completes seven laps at the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center pool five days a week.

“I don’t come Saturday and Sunday,” said Dembo, wearing a bright blue swim cap and goggles, dripping after a 35-minute session in the water. “First of all, I don’t have my driver, and second of all, I think five is enough!”

Despite the miserable cold of a winter morning, “once you get in, it’s warm.”

Swimming is her favorite part of a workout that also involves stretch bands and light weights. A staff member helps her with getting dressed.

“I feel better because I move, and I have a tendency not to move so much,” she said.

“Very rarely there’s days she just doesn’t feel like it,” said her driver, E.J. Cosey, who also takes her to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store.

They arrive around 6 every morning, he said.

The Wellness Center opens at 5 a.m., but Cosey said with a laugh, “I’m glad she doesn’t want to come that early.” Dembo said she likes to “get it over with.”

Dembo taught fourth grade at Weatherly Elementary School for 23 years. Even then, she woke up early for a walk around the block.

She understands challenge, determination and perseverance. She is one of the nearly 40,000 Holocaust survivors still living in the U.S.

Dembo’s childhood in Vienna, Austria, was disrupted by the onset of World War II. Her father was sent back to Poland when the Holocaust began and never returned home. As Austrian citizens, Dembo and her sisters fled to the United States on visas secured by their mother, who as a Polish citizen, was unable to join them.

At age 12, Dembo and her two sisters, ages 10 and 8, boarded a train alone just a week before war broke out in 1939. As they waved goodbye to their mother and younger brother, who was too young to travel, they did not know that they would never see them again. Dembo’s mother and 4-year-old brother died in a Nazi concentration camp.

“Our mother sent the three of us to the United States because there was going to be a war,” she said. “We never saw our mother again. She wanted us alive.”

The refugee children spoke no English but learned quickly while living in an orphanage and foster homes.

Years later, Dembo attended college and married an engineer whose career took them around the country. He said they could live anywhere after he retired, but she wanted to stay in Alabama, where she had raised her family.

She told her husband, “I’m not moving. The people are nice, and I enjoy living here.”

“She’s really an inspiration to a lot of people — especially me,” Cosey said. “A lot of days I don’t want to get up, but I think, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’”

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.