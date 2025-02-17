Innovate Alabama awards nearly $15 million to Innovate Alabama Network designees

Innovate Alabama awarded almost $15 million to 58 Innovate Alabama designees in three categories: Talent Development, Lifestyle & Recreation and Access to Resources. (Innovate Alabama)

Innovate Alabama has announced the third round of designees of the Innovate Alabama Network, dedicated to catalyzing innovation by fostering three components of a healthy innovation ecosystem: people, places and resources.

The newest designees consist of 58 organizations representing all three Innovate Alabama pillars: Talent Development, Lifestyle & Recreation and Access to Resources.

“The Innovate Alabama Network is a catalyst, creating and strengthening our statewide network for innovation programming and bolstering entrepreneurship in all types of communities across the state,” said Cynthia Crutchfield, CEO of Innovate Alabama. “We are encouraged by the continual growth of interest in the program, spurred by momentum built in the first two rounds of awards. Innovate Alabama is eager to harness this excitement to support designees through our most engaging and connective resources yet.”

In this application round, 18 Access to Resources, 22 Talent Development and 18 Lifestyle & Recreation-focused organizations received an Innovate Alabama Network Designation. This round’s total funding request exceeded $33 million. Award totals included approximately $12.8 million in project-specific funding and $2.1 million in general awards for new designees. An impressive volume of funding requests underscores statewide enthusiasm around the Innovate Alabama Network and its opportunities for collaboration.

Innovate Alabama is strengthening the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting the key organizations, both rural and urban, that shape it. Network investments spark innovation, foster statewide collaboration and offer crucial seed funding to ignite innovation at both community and regional levels. The program’s designees, past and present, are contributing to the success of their communities and helping set Alabama up for the economy of the future.

“Innovate Alabama has certainly been a game-changer in fostering entrepreneurship and economic development across the state. My perspective as an Alabamian and community leader gives me a unique insight into its real impact,” said Mike Putman, executive director of Jasper Main Street, an Innovate Alabama Network member.

“Jasper Main Street is the model community where Innovate Alabama has made a tangible and lasting difference by fostering our new Jasper Welcome Center, which will be the only welcome center between Birmingham and Mississippi along I-22. This will not only bring commerce and community to downtown Jasper but to our great state of Alabama.”

