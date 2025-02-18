Alabama exports total $26.8 billion in 2024, reaching more than 200 countries

Alabama exported more than $26.8 billion in goods and services during 2024, its second-highest total ever, after 2023's $27.4 billion. (contributed)

Alabama companies exported goods and services worth more than $26.8 billion in 2024, down slightly from the previous year but still ranking as the second-highest annual tally for worldwide shipments from the state, Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair announced.

The value of last year’s exports dipped 2% from the previous year’s record total of $27.4 billion, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce. The 2024 total was nearly 30% higher than the figure for 2019, indicating strong growth from pre-pandemic levels.

Alabama exports went to 201 countries in 2024, an increase from 190 in the previous year. Shipments landed in destinations ranging from the world’s most developed economies to remote locations such as Fiji, Christmas Island and Papua New Guinea.

The top destinations for Alabama exports last year were:

Canada: $4.3 billion (up 7%) Mexico: $4.2 billion (up 32%) China: $4.1 billion (up 11%) Germany: $4.1 billion (down 19%) Japan: $880 million (down 8%)

Other leading destinations for Alabama exports in 2024 were South Korea, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom, according to Department of Commerce data. Export growth was particularly strong last year to countries including Costa Rica, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan.

McNair said exports are a vital driver of Alabama’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and strengthening industries across the state.

“From automobiles and aerospace components to chemicals and advanced manufacturing products, Alabama-made goods are reaching markets around the world, fueling economic growth at home,” she said.

“By expanding our global trade footprint, we are not only increasing opportunities for our businesses but also reinforcing Alabama’s reputation as a leader in innovation and high-quality production.”

Top commodities

Last year’s export activity was dominated by a traditional list of the most in-demand Alabama commodities, led by transportation equipment, minerals, metals, chemicals, machinery and paper.

Overall, transportation equipment, which includes motor vehicles, auto parts, ships and aerospace products, remained Alabama’s No. 1 export category by a wide margin. The category’s overseas shipments totaled $13.7 billion in 2024, a drop of 8% from the previous year’s record tally.

Motor vehicles, the state’s top export product, represented $10.7 billion of that total, but the figure was nearly 8% lower than the prior year. The top destinations were Germany, China, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

Alabama’s transportation equipment exports were followed by minerals and ores ($2.5 billion), primary metals ($2.2 billion) and chemicals ($2.1 billion), according to Department of Commerce data.

Christina Stimpson, chief officer of the department’s Office of Global Business, emphasized the importance of Alabama’s global trade efforts.

“Alabama businesses continue to demonstrate their strength in the global marketplace, exporting high-quality products to over 200 countries,” Stimpson said. “Our office is committed to supporting Alabama companies to ensure they have the tools and resources to remain competitive worldwide.”

The Office of Global Business offers resources to help Alabama companies enter profitable new overseas markets through trade and business development missions, training, foreign-market information and international contacts.

The office is a partner in Export Alabama, a collaborative network of international trade agencies that share the fundamental objective of helping Alabama companies expand their business internationally.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.