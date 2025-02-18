Alabama soldiers among cyber protection team taking part in training exercise

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 175th Cyber Protection Team stand in formation during a cybersecurity exercise at Volunteer Training Site – Smyrna on Feb. 10. The exercise validates a CPT’s knowledge and abilities to effectively assess and remediate cyber threats. (1st Lt. Curtis Rookard / U.S. Army National Guard)

Members of the 175th Cyber Protection Team, comprising soldiers from Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, took part in a cybersecurity training exercise at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site Feb. 2-15.

The exercise was designed to test a cyber team’s ability to assess whether a network attack has occurred. When an attack is discovered, the CPT’s mission is to clear any malicious cyber activity from the affected systems and enable defenses to mitigate future threats in the cyberspace domain.

“We were glad to host the exercise,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Haley, the Joint-6 Staff Liaison Officer with the Joint Adaptive Battle Staff in the Tennessee Army National Guard. “In cyber missions, everyone speaks the same language, and being able to bring together different units is a unique ability.”

Several guardsmen from Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee took part, bringing experience from their military and civilian careers to the event. Participants also gained valuable insight into conducting defensive cyberspace operations.

“As a new officer coming into the 175th, this exercise provided a great example of the operational value a Cyber Protection Team can provide during real-world threats,” said 2nd Lt. Olivia Meholic, a cyber operations officer with 175th CPT of the Alabama Army National Guard. “Specifically for our team, the technical expertise that these soldiers bring from their civilian experience serves as an undeniable force multiplier.”

This year’s training exercise was enabled due to the participation of soldiers from the Cyber Protection Brigade at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. These soldiers helped establish connections necessary to facilitate an effective in-state exercise.

“Specifically, we aim to create a joint training environment and create a ready force that assists the state with cyber support and technical services,” Haley said. “We hope to collaborate more to create ideas and opportunities for future cyber training and missions.”

With the recent proliferation of attacks occurring in cyberspace worldwide, there has been an increased need for both cybersecurity training and expertise. The members of the 175th have a unique skill set to ensure the continued operations of systems and networks that are vital for the nation’s warfighting efforts.