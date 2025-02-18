James Spann: Winter weather advisory for north Alabama late tonight, early Wednesday

DRY DAY AHEAD: Dry weather continues across Alabama today, but clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 55- to 62-degree range.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: A disturbance will bring rain to much of Alabama tonight, but wintry precipitation is likely over the northern counties, where cold air remains in place. A winter weather advisory is in effect along and north of a line from Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden to Centre.

A wintry mix of snow along with some sleet and freezing rain is likely after midnight tonight over the northern quarter of the state, and some travel impact is likely due to icy conditions, mainly on bridges. The precipitation will end by 6-7 a.m., but temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing in this area, so some slick spots could linger through the day.

Snow accumulation will be one-half to 1 inch for the western half of the Tennessee Valley, with isolated heavier amounts.

Places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston and points south will see light rain with temperatures above freezing. The rain will clear southeast Alabama by late morning and the afternoon will be dry.

FRIGID AIR: Very cold Arctic air will arrive Wednesday night, and north Alabama will drop into the teens both Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind chill indices will be in the single digits Thursday morning. A freeze is likely down to the Gulf Coast Friday morning, where Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will likely reach the 20s.

The air will be dry, and the sky will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues over the weekend with a warming trend; highs will be mostly in the 50s, but south Alabama will see 60s Sunday afternoon.

The weather will be dry for the first half of next week; global models now suggest the next chance of rain will come on Thursday, Feb. 27.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A thunderstorm spawned a powerful F4 tornado for so far north and the time of the year in southern Van Wert County, Ohio. The tornado touched down just west of U.S. Route 127 and traveled northeastward for about 3 miles. One house was completely leveled, and nine others experienced severe damage. Six people were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.