Looking up: Ingram State provides vocational training for previously incarcerated individuals in Alabama

Ingram State Technical College’s 10-week Utility Tree Trimming program combats the worker shortage in three of the state’s largest industries – forestry, land management and public utilities – using hands-on instruction to teach students how to use climbing equipment and protective gear, tree-trimming basics and more. (contributed)

While everyone makes mistakes, many employers hesitate to hire those who’ve been incarcerated. Enter J.F. Ingram State Technical College (ISTC). Since the mid-1960s, ISTC has provided adult education, soft skills and career technical programming to justice-involved men and women. It is the sole provider of education services to incarcerated students in Alabama, helping them ﬁnd more promising paths, readying them for employment and helping them secure jobs. In 2022, ISTC joined with the Alabama Department of Mental Health to provide reentry and rehabilitation services for probationers and parolees in a residential facility for 250 men. Graduates of the Perry County Probation and Parole Reentry Education Program are eligible to enroll in a number of career-readiness programs and equipped with resources to increase achievement.

The beneﬁts of these efforts extend beyond individuals searching for a second chance. Ingram’s 10-week Utility Tree Trimming program, an initiative funded in part by the Alabama Power Foundation, combats the worker shortage in three of the state’s largest industries – forestry, land management and public utilities – using hands-on instruction to teach students how to use climbing equipment and protective gear, tree-trimming basics and more, all so they can scale trees and keep powerlines free from limb interference.

“This program would not be possible without the support of the Alabama Power Foundation,” said ISTC President Annette Funderburk. “It was a long process, but through various meetings and innovative thinking we were able to create a program that met the needs of Alabama while giving individuals a second chance.”

Program instructor Johnny Thornburg has worked in the industry for decades and calls the program a major beneﬁt for all involved. “These companies need skilled workers, so we’re ﬁlling a key gap,” he says, “but what it does for the participants is amazing.” As they make their way up tree trunks and power poles, starting with 25-foot climbs and ending with at least a 100-foot ascension, their moods are elevated, too. “With every foot gained, there’s an equal measure of conﬁdence gained,” Thornburg says.

Since 2023, the program has trained four cohorts totaling 50 men so far. “If they could quadruple the program, it would still be full,” Thornburg says. More than the promise of a paycheck drives its popularity, though. According to Thornburg, “his guys” know their work helps the community. “Tree guys are often the ﬁrst on scene to clean up and start getting the power back on after a disaster,” he says. “They reap real rewards knowing they can be a part of the solution. It gives them pride in themselves, which leads to hope. That’s mostly what I’m teaching.”

