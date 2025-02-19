Alabama Power crews and technology shined in latest widespread storm outage

Alabama Power crews worked to restore power quickly after wind and storms affected service to 123,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Saturated ground, high winds and a line of thunderstorms with tornadoes were a destructive mix in Alabama that caused power outages throughout the state last weekend.

While the weather demonstrated its potency, so did the people and technology at Alabama Power.

With 123,000 customers affected by the storms, crews went to work as quickly as it was safe to do so.

More than 2,700 Alabama Power workers were augmented by more than 1,600 from other companies and from out of state to get everyone restored within 72 hours. Mississippi Power and Georgia Power, sister Southern Company companies to Alabama Power, were among those providing assistance.

Restoring power required replacing 333 poles, 203 transformers and splicing 1,855 spans of wire.

“Our crews took an all-hands-on deck approach to getting our customers restored following the statewide severe weather on Saturday,” said Corey Sweeney, manager of Alabama Power’s Storm Center operations. “They worked around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently, demonstrating their commitment to providing reliable service to our customers. We couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and the vital support they offer during times of need.”

Outage prevention technology automatically isolated and rerouted power and kept nearly 30,000 customers from experiencing a prolonged outage after the storms.