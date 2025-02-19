University of Alabama grants unprecedented access to Crimson Tide for new docuseries ‘The Tides That Bind’
The University of Alabama has granted exclusive, unrestricted access to the Crimson Tide football program for a new docuseries, “The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football,” premiering today on FOX Nation. This series offers fans an inside, behind-the-scenes look at Alabama football.
“The Tides That Bind” captures the Crimson Tide’s first season following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban, chronicling the team’s evolution under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. The docuseries provides an intimate look at the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they navigate a year of change while honoring the tradition and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines Alabama football.
“Alabama football’s legacy is unparalleled, and this partnership allows fans to see what goes into wearing the crimson and white,” DeBoer said. “This is more than just a football story – it is a look at the passion and culture that surrounds this program. It also gives viewers a look inside the team and what we embody, including the discipline and resilience that define this program.”
From preseason workouts to the high-stakes moments of the 2024 season, “The Tides That Bind” brings viewers into the heart of Alabama football, capturing the passion and commitment that fuel the team’s continued success. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and never-before-seen footage, the series honors the rich tradition and future of the program.
“Alabama football is one of the most storied programs in all of sports, with a legacy of success that transcends any single player or era,” said director and producer John Henion. “Its winning tradition is built on a culture that has endured for generations. With the support of the Athletics Department and Coach DeBoer, we wanted to embrace present-tense storytelling while exploring the fundamental tenets that have made this program so successful.”
“Alabama football is in my blood – it’s a legacy that spans generations in my family,” said co-creator, producer and former Crimson Tide player Caleb Castille. “To help bring this story to life as a producer is an incredible honor, not just for my career, but for the deep connection my family and I have to this program and everything that it represents.”
Created by Wavelength, Walk-On Media and Castille, and in partnership with Range Sports, “The Tides That Bind” is directed by Henion, with executive producers Castille, Henion, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Seth Carter and Steph Higgs Carter.
The six-part docuseries will be available exclusively on FOX Nation, the on-demand streaming service. Fans can stream the series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19, via foxnation.com or on the FOX Nation app, available on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, Samsung TVs, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, Dish and Sling. New episodes will be released weekly throughout the spring.