Alabama severe weather sales tax holiday runs Feb. 21-23

Many of the items experts say you need for an emergency kit can be purchased without paying a sales tax during the sales tax holiday. (Getty Images)

Alabama will observe its 14th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday just after midnight tonight and it will run until midnight Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Alabama Retail Association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4% state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10% on these items in some areas of the state.

“This time of year, you never know what Alabama’s weather will bring. We’ve already seen tornadoes and historic winter storms, and if the groundhog is right, we might not be done yet,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

“That’s why this sales tax holiday is so important – it gives Alabamians the chance to stock up on supplies they need for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

As of Jan. 24, 292 local governments said they will waive local taxes on the covered items, while 44 local entities said local sales tax will apply.

To see if your community is participating, click on this 2025 participating cities and counties link.

The tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

flashlights, lanterns

battery-powered or hand-crank radio

batteries

first-aid kits

cell phone charger

two-way radios

manual can openers

tarps and plastic sheeting

duct tape

fire extinguishers

tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.

Click here for a full list of tax-free items.

You can also visit the severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday page at alabamaretail.org.

Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett highlighted the financial benefits of the holiday.

“This opportunity comes once a year, and the timing couldn’t be better for Alabama families,” Barnett said. “I encourage Alabamians to utilize this weekend to purchase items necessary to protect yourself and family when severe weather strikes, while saving money at the same time.”

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman reinforced the importance of readiness.

“Severe weather can happen anytime, but preparation can make all the difference. This sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to gather the necessary supplies to keep your family safe and weather any storm. Being prepared is the first step to building a more resilient Alabama,” Smitherman said.

Local hardware stores are prepared to serve their communities in the event of a natural disaster.

“Customers come in and buy all the flashlights, batteries, kerosene, lamp oil and whatever they need” after a storm hits, said Frank Davies, owner of Little Hardware in Mountain Brook. In his experience, though, Davies said few know about or take advantage of Alabama’s annual severe weather sales tax holiday.

“They don’t prepare. They wait until it happens and then scramble” to deal with the aftermath, he said. Many of the items that ready.gov recommends for a basic disaster supply kit are tax-free in Alabama Feb. 21-23.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The February tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Alabama is among at least three states with a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday in 2025: the Texas holiday is April 26-28 and Virginia’s annual tax holiday will be Aug. 1-3. Florida’s legislature decides each year when and whether to have a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday. In 2024, Florida had two such tax holiday periods – June 1-14 and Aug. 24-Sept. 6.

