Can’t Miss Alabama: Food festivals, Mardi Gras, Black History

All ages will enjoy a day at the Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show Feb. 22. (contributed)

Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show

Buckle up, rev your engines and bring the whole family out to enjoy a festival where gleaming classic and hot rod vehicles meet coastal charm. Savor the seafood, live music, entertainment stages and arts and crafts vendors. There will be multiple entertainment options in the kids’ zone. Proceeds from the event, hosted by the city of Orange Beach, will support the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club and Orange Beach schools. The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 22, on the Wharf Parkway, AMC Lots and Main Street. Admission is free. Local schools will be collecting donations for parking.

Fort Morgan Oyster Fest

Make plans early for a break at the beach Feb. 22-23 for all-you-can-eat oysters. More than 40 Alabama-based arts and crafts vendors will be onsite for browsing. The event offers a host of games, contests, kids’ crafts and activities. Tickets include admission, all-you-can-eat oysters, non-seafood options and non-alcoholic beverages. A portion of ticket sales and tip-jar money is being donated to Alabama Coastal Foundation. Admission is limited, and tickets will only be available online. For complete details, visit fortmorganoysterfest.com or follow along on Facebook.

Mardi Gras festivities

Here are a few Mardi Gras happenings around the state.

Mardi Gras events are underway through Fat Tuesday. (Getty Images)

UAB concerts

Performances include:

For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu. For events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine, as well as the ASO and events presented by the departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org/events.

Montgomery Jewish Food Festival and Treasure Market

Temple Beth Or in Montgomery will have its annual food festival Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. Hot foods and bakery items are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Traditional, homemade Jewish foods include beef brisket, green beans, kugel, challah, quajado, cabbage rolls, curabies, mandel bread and assortment bakery box. Follow this link for the complete menu. Pre-purchased food tickets will be packaged and available at the ticket desk. Admission is free. Visit the website to learn more or follow along on Facebook. The temple is at 2246 Narrow Lane Road.

Black History Month events and attractions

Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at the Alabama River will be Saturday, Feb. 22, has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. For details about the cleanup, contact George Walthal at 334-799-4173.

The next ROR event will be Saturday, March 1, at Valley Creek. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact Hana Berres at 205-325-8741 or burwinklej@jccal.org.

ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.