James Spann: Dry but very cold in Alabama today; warmer weekend ahead

COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama at 5 a.m. (WCI = wind chill index):

Haleyville — 18 (WCI 7)

Cullman — 19 (WCI 7)

Meridianville — 19 (WCI 5)

Muscle Shoals — 20 (WCI 8)

Huntsville — 20 (WCI 9)

Decatur — 21 (WCI 8)

Albertville — 21 (WCI 9)

Birmingham — 23 (WCI 11)

Gadsden — 24 (WCI 14)

Tuscaloosa — 25 (WCI 14)

Anniston — 26 (WCI 18)

Mobile — 29

Montgomery — 30 (WCI 19)

Dothan — 36

A number of locations are reporting light snow flurries with a cloudy sky.

The sky becomes sunny today, but temperatures will remain below freezing over the northern half of the state as Arctic air remains in place. Temperatures will reach the low 40s across south Alabama. Another hard freeze is likely tonight, with lows in the teens over the northern half of the state; a freeze is likely all the way down to the Gulf Coast Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather turns warmer, with highs in the 50s; south Alabama will see low 60s Sunday. We expect sunshine in full supply Saturday, followed by a partly sunny sky Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The warm-up continues, and afternoon highs reach the 70s statewide by Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers Thursday, but rain amounts should be generally one-half inch or less. The air will be a little cooler following the front Friday, with highs between 55 and 65 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: A strong area of low pressure produced snow in Amarillo and high winds to Austin, Texas. In the warm sector of the low, severe storms developed and produced an estimated F3 tornado in Shreveport, Louisiana. The tornado killed nine people and injured 50 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1939: A tornado tore through Cragford in Clay County, killing one person and injuring nine others.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.