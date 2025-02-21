James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with a generally dry pattern

COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Tuckers Chapel — 13

Haleyville — 14

Cullman — 14

Meridianville — 14

Fort Payne — 15

Trussville — 15

Decatur — 16

Huntsville — 16

Albertville — 16

Muscle Shoals — 17

Hueytown — 17

Morris — 17

Birmingham — 18

Gadsden — 18

Jasper — 18

Scottsboro — 18

Anniston — 19

Talladega — 19

Pell City — 19

Cottondale — 20

Auburn — 21

Tuscaloosa — 22

Montgomery — 24

Troy — 24

Mobile — 26

Dothan — 27

Gulf Shores — 28

Look for sunshine in full supply today with a high in the 40s as a warming trend begins. Saturday will be another sunny day with a high in the 50s. Most of Alabama stays dry Sunday, but a little light rain is possible over the southwest corner of the state late in the day and Sunday night as a weak disturbance passes by. The southern counties of the state will see low 60s Sunday afternoon as the warm-up continues.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week will be dry, but a front could bring a few isolated showers to north Alabama Wednesday night or early Thursday. The weather will be like spring, with highs in the 70s statewide by Wednesday. We see no sign of any high-impact weather for the Deep South for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: A tornado outbreak struck portions of the Lower Mississippi River Valley and the southeastern United States on Feb. 21-22. The two-day outbreak produced at least 19 tornadoes, probably several more, primarily brief events in rural areas, and killed 123 people across three states. The tornadoes “virtually leveled” entire communities in Mississippi, where the storms killed 107 people, hospitalized 454 and injured 1,060 others.

Alabama got lucky in this outbreak, as the storms pushed across the state overnight, when instability was lower. Additional tornadoes were reported in North Carolina the following day.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.