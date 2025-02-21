Judi Gulledge helps make Alabama’s Mardi Gras season magical in Mobile

Every bead, every float, every shout of ‘Throw me something, mister!’ has a story, and for centuries, Mardi Gras has been the heartbeat of Mobile.
At the center of this vibrant celebration is Judi Gulledge, executive director of the Mobile Carnival Association, who has spent the past two decades ensuring its legacy thrives in the Port City.
“I came to work for the Mobile Carnival Association in 2006,” Gulledge said. “I run the day-to-day activities of the association, which functions as a clearing house for Mardi Gras and debutant season here in Mobile. We also produce the coronation for the King and Queen of Mardi Gras and two parades during the season. On top of this, we run the Mobile Carnival Museum. It is one of our projects, a gift to the city of Mobile.”
Judi Gulledge, center, with former Mobile Carnival Association Queen Ebie Douglas Bates and a former Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association King, Terrell Patrick. (contributed)
Mardi Gras is more than just parades and parties — it’s a meticulously orchestrated celebration with countless moving parts. “It’s a lot of fluid, moving parts, and this time of year it’s very, very busy in this office and in the city,” Gulledge said. Working as an ambassador of the carnival season, her role is integral to the magic Mobile residents and visitors enjoy every Mardi Gras.
For Gulledge, the demands of organizing Mardi Gras are worth it. “It’s a really cool job to have,” she said, emphasizing the opportunity to be at the helm of one of Mobile’s most treasured traditions. Her passion for the role shines through as she shares her favorite part of her role.
“I think my favorite part is to see the youth that are involved in Mardi Gras, to see them start to appreciate the artistic and cultural side of the season. I love to see when the lightbulb goes off and they really connect the two with Mardi Gras.” Gulledge continued, “In Mobile, Mardi Gras is not just about standing on the street catching a MoonPie.”
“On the museum side of my job, my favorite part is meeting with people who know nothing about Mardi Gras,” Gulledge said. “They’ve just made the museum a stop, and they’re blown away at the magnitude in which we celebrate here, from not only the sheer vastness of how many people are involved and the length of the season but how people participate and the amount of time, energy and money people put in, whichever way they celebrate. Ultimately, the joy in which people derive from Mardi Gras celebrations.”
Gulledge’s contributions to Mobile’s Mardi Gras have not gone unnoticed by those who work closely with her. Cartledge W. Blackwell III, curator at the Mobile Carnival Museum, described her as “one of the unsung heroes of carnival in Mobile.” Her tireless dedication and behind-the-scenes efforts ensure that the celebration not only thrives but also continues to honor the history and traditions that make Mobile the birthplace of Mardi Gras in America.
Growing up in a family deeply rooted in Mobile Mardi Gras traditions, Gulledge’s connection to the season runs generations deep.
“My great, great, great grandfather was a member of the Cowbellions, the first established mystic organization,” she said, highlighting a legacy that has trickled down through various family members. This generational involvement is what she believes makes Mobile’s Mardi Gras so remarkable. “One of the reasons Mardi Gras is successful is that generations of families participate year after year. It’s not uncommon in a mystic organization to see a grandfather through grandson or a grandmother, daughter and granddaughter all involved.”
As Gulledge explained, the Mobile Carnival Association acts as a clearinghouse rather than a governing body, working alongside 80-plus mystic groups that comply with regulations set by public entities like the police, public safety and public works. Reflecting on her upbringing, Gulledge recalled how her father’s love for Mardi Gras introduced her to both the public and artistic sides of the season.
“We were taken to functions, not just the parades, but also the mystic balls to see the production side of it,” she said. This blend of tradition, artistry and community engagement has shaped her lifelong appreciation for Mardi Gras and her passion for ensuring its legacy thrives. “Mardi Gras isn’t unique to me, and it’s throughout our community that families have generations involved in the season.”
Gulledge passionately encourages everyone to experience the magic of Mobile’s Mardi Gras firsthand.
“It doesn’t matter what people tell you about the experience,” she said. “To really understand Mobile Mardi Gras, you have to be exposed to both sides of it.”
From the vibrant street parties and balls to the unforgettable moment of seeing a float lit up at night, trinkets flying through the air and the aroma of carnival food mingling with the excitement, Mardi Gras is a sensory celebration unlike any other. For Gulledge, it’s an experience that words alone can’t capture — one that must be seen, felt and lived to truly appreciate the heart and soul of Mobile’s cherished tradition.