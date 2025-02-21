Judi Gulledge helps make Alabama’s Mardi Gras season magical in Mobile

Judi Gulledge, center, serves as the official hostess for the Mobile Carnival Museum on Fat Tuesday. (contributed)

Every bead, every float, every shout of ‘Throw me something, mister!’ has a story, and for centuries, Mardi Gras has been the heartbeat of Mobile.

At the center of this vibrant celebration is Judi Gulledge, executive director of the Mobile Carnival Association, who has spent the past two decades ensuring its legacy thrives in the Port City.

“I came to work for the Mobile Carnival Association in 2006,” Gulledge said. “I run the day-to-day activities of the association, which functions as a clearing house for Mardi Gras and debutant season here in Mobile. We also produce the coronation for the King and Queen of Mardi Gras and two parades during the season. On top of this, we run the Mobile Carnival Museum. It is one of our projects, a gift to the city of Mobile.”

Judi Gulledge, center, with former Mobile Carnival Association Queen Ebie Douglas Bates and a former Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association King, Terrell Patrick. (contributed) Judi Gulledge at the queen’s luncheon in 2024. (contributed) Judi Gulledge, left, serving as the official hostess for the Mobile Carnival Museum on Fat Tuesday. (contributed) Judi Gulledge, center, with the Felix Maidens of Mardi Gras in Mobile. (contributed) Judi Gulledge with Mardi Gras military escorts. (contributed) Judi Gulledge loves the pageantry that is part of Mardi Gras in Mobile. (contributed)

Mardi Gras is more than just parades and parties — it’s a meticulously orchestrated celebration with countless moving parts. “It’s a lot of fluid, moving parts, and this time of year it’s very, very busy in this office and in the city,” Gulledge said. Working as an ambassador of the carnival season, her role is integral to the magic Mobile residents and visitors enjoy every Mardi Gras.

For Gulledge, the demands of organizing Mardi Gras are worth it. “It’s a really cool job to have,” she said, emphasizing the opportunity to be at the helm of one of Mobile’s most treasured traditions. Her passion for the role shines through as she shares her favorite part of her role.

“I think my favorite part is to see the youth that are involved in Mardi Gras, to see them start to appreciate the artistic and cultural side of the season. I love to see when the lightbulb goes off and they really connect the two with Mardi Gras.” Gulledge continued, “In Mobile, Mardi Gras is not just about standing on the street catching a MoonPie.”

The Louise Robinson Moorer Gallery, or what Gulledge likes to call the ‘Wow Gallery.’ (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Judi Gulledge loves meeting with people who know nothing about Mardi Gras. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) The Mobile Carnival Museum is Mobile Carnival Association’s gift to the city of Mobile. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

“On the museum side of my job, my favorite part is meeting with people who know nothing about Mardi Gras,” Gulledge said. “They’ve just made the museum a stop, and they’re blown away at the magnitude in which we celebrate here, from not only the sheer vastness of how many people are involved and the length of the season but how people participate and the amount of time, energy and money people put in, whichever way they celebrate. Ultimately, the joy in which people derive from Mardi Gras celebrations.”

RELATED: Experience the magic of Alabama’s Mardi Gras at Mobile Carnival Museum