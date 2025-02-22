Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal

Growing up, our house was always filled with love and the smell of cinnamon rolls on those cold winter mornings — a cozy treat that brought us all together. That nostalgic feeling inspired this recipe for Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal.

This baked oatmeal has all the comforting flavors of a classic cinnamon roll but with the added benefits of hearty oats and nourishing ingredients. It’s the perfect balance of indulgence and nutrition, making it an ideal way to start your day. Plus, it’s easy to make ahead, which means busy mornings just got a whole lot tastier (and simpler).

Key nutritional benefits of grains

B vitamins and folate: These essential nutrients help with energy production and support overall health.

Iron: A key mineral that helps transport oxygen throughout the body, keeping you energized and strong.

Fiber: Helps promote digestive health and keeps you feeling full longer.

How to enjoy your Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal

This baked oatmeal can be enjoyed warm right out of the oven or stored for easy breakfasts throughout the week. Top it with a drizzle of yogurt, chopped nuts or fresh fruit to add even more nutrition and texture. Whether you’re serving it as a special weekend treat or meal-prepping for the week ahead, this recipe is a delicious way to nourish your body while satisfying your sweet tooth.

How to freeze baked oatmeal

This Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal is perfect for meal prep and can be made ahead. Try baking this recipe in muffin tins, for convenience, and storing them in a freezer-safe container or bag. They will last in the fridge for five to seven days or in the freezer for up to three months.

Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

⅓ cup maple syrup

2 cups milk

For icing:

½ cup powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients.

Pour into the baking dish and bake for about 25-30 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine the powdered sugar and milk.

When the baked oatmeal is done, drizzle the icing on top of the oatmeal.

Cut into pieces and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 293, carbohydrates 54 grams, protein 10 grams, fat 4.4 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, fiber 4.6 grams, sugar 25 grams, sodium 156 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.