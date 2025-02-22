Scott Martin: Chilly start turns into relatively nice winter day for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A dynamic weather pattern is setting up this week, featuring a mix of chilly mornings, warming trends and periodic rain chances. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect.

THE WEEKEND: High pressure remains dominant today, delivering a clear and seasonably cool winter day. Morning lows will range from the lower 20s to lower 30s, but efficient daytime heating will push afternoon highs into the upper 40s to lower 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with calm conditions — typical for this time of year.

Sunday begins with some sunshine, but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon ahead of an approaching disturbance. Scattered showers are expected to develop, mainly across the southern half of the state, by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be milder, ranging from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Those with outdoor plans should be prepared for possible wet conditions later in the day.

THE WORK WEEK: Early morning showers will linger Monday but will clear out quickly, with improving conditions by midday. A noticeable warm-up follows, with highs reaching the 60s. Overall, it will be a much milder, drier start to the work week.

A significant warm-up continues Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s, more typical of early spring than late February.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Expect increasing high clouds during the day, with more substantial cloud cover moving in by evening as the next frontal boundary approaches. Showers are likely to develop across north Alabama by late evening into overnight.

A few early morning showers are possible Thursday, primarily in northern parts of the state. However, conditions improve through the day, with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny. A slight cooldown follows, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 70s — still above average for this time of year.

Friday brings a quiet and seasonable end to the week. Mostly sunny skies prevail, with highs in the mid-50s to upper 60s, coolest in the northeast and warmest in the southwest.

While temperatures fluctuate, the overall trend favors above-average warmth with intermittent rain chances Sunday and again late Wednesday into early Thursday. No major cold outbreaks or severe weather are expected at this time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.