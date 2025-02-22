University of Alabama’s UA Miracle raises $223,725 for Children’s of Alabama

UA Miracle, the University of Alabama’s largest student-led philanthropic organization, raised $223,725.90 over the past year to support Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

The amount was revealed Feb. 15 during BAMAthon, the group’s annual 12-hour dance marathon, held at the UA Student Center. UA Miracle has raised more than $3 million since the group’s inception in 2011.

“Children’s of Alabama is the only freestanding pediatric hospital in the state, and 100% of our donations directly go into funding child life services, pastoral care, the Sunshine School and other units that emphasize the importance of kids having the opportunity to feel like regular kids in the hospital,” said Hayden Phillips, president of UA Miracle. “Going to the hospital and seeing the impact is amazing.”

More than 1,000 UA students participated in this year’s event. Highlights from BAMAthon included a performance by the Million Dollar Band, the Miracle Kid talent show and hearing inspirational stories from patients treated at Children’s of Alabama.

“I hope our members and participants can see the true impact that even the smallest gestures make,” Phillips said. “It is truly an incredible experience to be in the room and see the children and their families and see where they can make a difference. While the day is so much fun and there are so many activities, it is important to see that the kids are the backbone of our organization and the true reason we do this.”

BAMAthon is the culmination of a year’s worth of programming by UA Miracle. The organization hosts events throughout the year, such as percentage nights at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants, a golf tournament and gala.

“Getting to hear Miracle Families’ stories about being treated at Children’s and the life-changing impact our organization has had on them is such a rewarding feeling,” Phillips said. “We have such a unique opportunity to fundraise and raise awareness for pediatric illness and injury, and it’s one of those things where it’s like if we don’t do it, then who will? And that is the attitude we project on campus and in the community and will continue to do for years to come.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.