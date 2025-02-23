Ticking time bomb: 43-year-old man’s life saved with open-heart surgery at UAB St. Vincent’s

At 43 years old, Dan Boatman underwent open-heart surgery to remove a severe blockage in his left anterior descending artery, often referred to as the widow-maker. (Courtesy of Lisa Boatman)

Dan Boatman has always lived an active life. The 43-year-old father of five leads a busy life as a pastor, teacher and basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Christian School in Blountsville, Alabama.

As an avid athlete, Boatman participated in sports his entire life and keeps a consistent gym routine. But this past summer, while exercising, Boatman noticed a tight, burning sensation in his chest and shortness of breath.

“Over the next week, any time my heart rate got up, I felt the same feeling,” Boatman said. “My wife, who is a nurse, told me to keep an eye on it, and later that next week when my foot started to swell, I knew it was time to see a doctor.”

Boatman made an appointment with his primary care provider, who conducted an EKG. The results of the EKG were normal, but his doctor wanted to run additional tests. Boatman was referred for a stress test, which showed some abnormalities but nothing too concerning. But his doctor decided to refer him to Dr. Van Reeder at UAB St. Vincent’s East.

During an arteriogram, Reeder discovered a blockage in Boatman’s left anterior descending artery, often referred to as the widow-maker, and was informed that open-heart surgery was his best option.

“I was blindsided,” Boatman said. “In 16 years of pastoring, I can’t remember a time I went a full week without being at the pulpit. And they told me I was going to be out for at least eight weeks. I was devastated.”

Boatman was referred to Reeder’s colleague, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Adam Witcher.

“Dan had a severe blockage at a branch point into the arteries that take blood to the anterior surface of the heart,” Witcher said. “Given that Dan was only 43 years old, we felt the most durable option for long-term success would be to bypass those two arteries.”

While Boatman was processing the news that his condition required a complex surgery rather than the stent he assumed he would receive, he was reassured that all would be OK when he met with Witcher to discuss the procedure.

“The first thing I noticed about him was that he was young and had a steady hand,” Boatman said. “And what I really liked about him is that he introduced himself and said, ‘Hi, I’m Adam,’ and he sat and talked to us and told us everything we needed to know before going into something like this. And I felt a sense of peace and comfort about it all.”

On July 3, 2024, Boatman had double bypass surgery and joined the long line of Boatman relatives who also had open-heart surgery, including his father and grandfather.

“Dr. Witcher saved my life,” Boatman said. “I didn’t have a heart attack, but I was a walking time bomb.”

Now six months removed from surgery, Boatman feels better than he did in his 20s.

“I have so much more energy,” Boatman said. “I was miserable for so long and had no idea.”

Boatman is back to coaching, teaching and pastoring and is using his platform to help impress upon others the importance of listening to your body and talking to a doctor if something ever feels off.

“The Lord was looking out for me and put me exactly where I needed to be,” Boatman said. “I cannot say enough about the nurses at UAB St. Vincent’s East — they were absolutely the best. Everyone I encountered: Dr. Witcher, his physician assistant Alex Fritz, all the nursing staff and everyone who helped take care of me were unbelievable. I’m here today because of everyone I met along this journey.”

This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.