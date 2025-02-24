Alabama Power’s Charitable Trust offers $250,000 in emergency energy bill assistance

Those who qualify can access assistance with high power bills caused by recent Alabama winter storms. (Getty Images)

The Alabama Business Charitable Trust – founded, funded and managed by Alabama Power – will provide $250,000 in emergency bill assistance funds to help Alabamians affected by Winter Storms Cora and Enzo.

“Alabamians experienced unprecedented weather this month and unexpected heating costs may be a financial burden to some,” said Staci Brown Brooks, Alabama Power’s vice president of Charitable Giving and executive director of the Alabama Business Charitable Trust. “The Trust has offered steady energy-related assistance to low-income families for more than 30 years now. We hope these extra funds will be helpful.”

The funds were announced Jan. 30.

The ABC Trust provides $1 million in energy bill assistance support annually. The $250,000 winter emergency grants will be in addition to that annual support.

These energy bill support funds will be distributed by community action agencies across the state and through Project Share, a program supported by Alabama Power in partnership with the Salvation Army to help low-income Alabamians. Funds will be available to individuals in counties served by the ABC Trust that were affected by the recent winter storms, as outlined in Gov. Kay Ivey’s two winter weather emergency declarations in January.

The emergency assistance funds can be used to pay a portion of energy bills, such as gas, electric, kerosene, wood and propane costs, for January 2025.

Applicants must provide proof of income at or below 250% of federal poverty guidelines, based on household size, as listed below to be eligible for funds. Those interested can contact their local community action agency. Senior citizens aged 60 and older or individuals with disabilities can apply by contacting the Salvation Army at 205-328-2420 and selecting Prompt 2.

Learn more about the ABC Trust and Alabama Power’s charitable giving efforts at PowerofGood.org.