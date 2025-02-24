James Spann: Spring-like afternoons for Alabama; a few showers Thursday

RADAR CHECK: We have some lingering light rain over far south Alabama early this morning; that will end soon, and the afternoon will feature a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the 60s. We are forecasting delightful weather for the Deep South Tuesday and Wednesday; expect a good supply of sunshine both days with mild afternoons. All of Alabama will enjoy a high in the 70s Wednesday as the warming trend continues.

A surface front will bring clouds and a chance of showers to the Deep South Thursday, but moisture is limited, and rain amounts will be generally less than one-quarter inch. Sunshine returns Friday; highs will be in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for very nice weather for Alabama this weekend with sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights. Highs will be between 66 and 72 degrees, with lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Mild weather continues with highs in the 60s and 70s; morning lows will remain well above freezing. While a few showers are possible Monday night or Tuesday, a more potent weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms to the state Wednesday. It’s too early to know whether there will be a significant risk of severe storms, but it’s certainly something to watch in coming days.

NOT OVER YET: Spring-like weather is ahead for the next seven to 10 days, but we aren’t done with winter just yet:

The average date of the last freeze (for Birmingham) is March 25.

Birmingham has experienced a freeze as late as April 23 (in 1986).

Measurable snow has fallen in Birmingham as late as April 3 (5 inches fell on April 3, 1987).

I give the same advice every year. If you want to plant something that will be harmed by a freeze, wait until April 15.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: More than a dozen tornadoes spawned in central and eastern Arkansas. The strongest (F3) was in Desha County, with parts of a farm shop found six miles away from where it was blown apart. An 18-month-old was killed in Fulton County by an F2 tornado.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down just northwest of the town of Hackleburg, with winds approximated at 75-80 mph. Traveling on the ground for only one-half mile, the tornado did considerable damage to a number of chicken barns and outbuildings in the area, extensively lifting tin roofs and overhangs. The same community would be devastated by a violent EF-5 tornado two months later, on April 27, 2011.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.