Jackson County Schools partners with Simvana Anesthesia to get virtual reality training into the classroom

A recent demo day at the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy in Jackson County showcased the incorporation of Simvana Anesthesia’s virtual reality nurse anesthetist training into the academy’s health sciences program. (contributed)

Jackson County Schools recently hosted a Simvana Demo Day at the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy (KDCIA), showcasing the impact of industry-education partnerships.

The event highlighted how collaborations like the one between Jackson County Schools and Simvana, a sister company to Torch Technologies headquartered in Huntsville, are equipping students with career skills. In 2024, Jackson County Schools partnered with Simvana to integrate its virtual reality (VR) nurse anesthetist training into KDCIA’s health sciences program.

“This partnership is enabling us to get technology into the classroom much faster than traditional methods,” said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Jason Davidson. “Health sciences is one of our largest programs and, through this collaboration, our students can explore anesthesia as a potential career while still in high school. This hands-on experience allows them to assess their skills and interest in the field — an opportunity that was previously unavailable.”

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology predicts that the anesthesiology workforce will experience a significant shortage of qualified practitioners by 2033, with rural communities expected to be disproportionately affected.

Students at Jackson County's Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy attend the Simvana Anesthesia Demo Day showcasing the impact of incorporating Simvana's virtual reality nurse anesthetist training into the academy's curriculum. (contributed)

“We are pleased to partner with the Jackson County School System and KDCIA,” said Darryl Trousdale, program manager of Torch Technologies Advanced Vizlab and Simvana co-founder. “Simvana Anesthesia has revolutionized simulation training at the college level across the U.S. and is now being leveraged at the K-12 level to inspire the next generation of anesthesia providers. The potential applications of this technology extend far beyond anesthesia. While today’s focus is on anesthesia careers, our immersive VR training can be adapted for a wide range of industries, opening doors for students across multiple career paths.”

Recent surveys conducted by Simvana with local career day participants demonstrate the program’s impact. Findings revealed that 36% of students who experienced Simvana Anesthesia expressed a strong interest in pursuing a career as an anesthesia provider, highlighting the effectiveness of immersive learning in career exploration.

“This is the future of education,” Davidson said. “Career tech and college readiness are converging, and innovative tools like Simvana Anesthesia are helping students discover fulfilling career opportunities. Our partnership is making this vision a reality in Jackson County, and we hope today’s event inspires other school systems across north Alabama to adopt similar technology-driven initiatives.”