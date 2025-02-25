James Spann: A few spotty showers for Alabama Thursday; otherwise, dry through the weekend

MILD AFTERNOONS: Afternoon highs will rise into the 70s across the southern two-thirds of Alabama today and statewide Wednesday as the warming trend continues. A surface front will pass through the state on Thursday with clouds and a few scattered showers, but rain amounts will be light and spotty. We will enjoy delightful weather Friday through the weekend with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s, lows mostly in the 40s. Colder spots will dip into the mid to upper 30s, but a freeze is unlikely for most of Alabama for at least the next seven days.

NEXT WEEK: A fast-moving disturbance could bring a few showers to the state Monday, but a more meaningful system will set the stage for rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday night or Wednesday. However, global models are showing a huge spread this morning. The American global model has come in much drier, but the reliable European model is more aggressive, with a dynamic system that could even bring some risk of severe storms to the Deep South. We will have much better clarity over the next few days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1934: An outbreak of six tornadoes killed 19 in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The hardest-hit areas were Bowden, Georgia, and Shady Grove, Alabama. An estimated F4 tornado damaged or destroyed 90 homes, many in the Shady Grove community. One home in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, was picked up, thrown 400 feet and blown to bits. Six family members were killed in the house. Three deaths occurred in two homes, and one preacher was killed during services.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Goshen and Conway County, Massachusetts. This tornado was the first ever recorded in February for Massachusetts.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.