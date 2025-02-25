James Spann: Spring-like afternoon for Alabama

JUST LIKE SPRING: Temperatures have soared into the 70s statewide this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 25 is 62. We had snow flurries flying around here last Thursday morning.

Tonight will be clear with a low in the 40s for most communities.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny, mild day, with highs in the 70s.

A surface front will pass through the state on Thursday with clouds and a few spotty showers, but many places will see no rain at all. We will enjoy delightful weather Friday through the weekend, with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s, lows mostly in the 40s. Colder spots will dip into the mid to upper 30s, but a widespread freeze is unlikely for Alabama for at least the next seven days.

NEXT WEEK: A fast-moving disturbance could bring a few showers to the state Monday, but a more meaningful system will set the stage for rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday night or Wednesday. However, global models continue to show a huge spread this afternoon. The American global model shows a weak disturbance with just a few showers, but the reliable European model is more aggressive, with a dynamic system that could even bring some risk of severe storms to the Deep South. We will have much better clarity over the next few days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1934: An outbreak of six tornadoes killed 19 in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The hardest-hit areas were Bowden, Georgia, and Shady Grove, Alabama. An estimated F4 tornado damaged or destroyed 90 homes, many in the Shady Grove community. One home in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, was picked up, thrown 400 feet and blown to bits. Six family members were killed in the house. Three deaths occurred in two homes, and one preacher was killed during services.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Goshen and Conway County, Massachusetts. This tornado was the first ever recorded in February for Massachusetts.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.