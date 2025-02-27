Alabama Power supports 2025 Southeast WOW with hands-on career experience for Wiregrass students

Power Delivery Lineman Christopher Goff, right, was among numerous Alabama Power employees who spent one-on-one time with Wiregrass-area 10th graders, sharing information about the company’s career offerings during the recent Worlds of Work (WOW) event in Dothan. Goff explained the importance of wearing approved electrical gloves while working on electrical equipment. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power recently provided more than 2,000 Wiregrass 10th graders an immersive career fair experience during the 2025 Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) event.

The event was held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, Alabama, and hosted by Southeast AlabamaWorks. Alabama Power has supported this annual event for a decade, providing a sponsorship toward this year’s festivities to help with operation costs.

Students from 32 schools throughout southeast Alabama attended WOW. Participants rotated through booths and exhibits from more than 80 business vendors representing numerous industries, such as agriculture, health care, law enforcement, manufacturing, military service and technology, providing a bird’s-eye view of businesses and careers.

Representatives at Alabama Power’s booth helped students learn more about linework and how the company keeps the state powered. Using hands-on demonstrations, company employees taught students about how power is made and distributed, safety techniques and gear, repairing transformers, and the operating equipment and vehicles crews use to work in atypical terrains, such as marshes.

Power Delivery Lineman Blake Dalon, left, and Apprentice Lineman Drexel Roach, both of Headland Crew Headquarters, told students about job duties performed every day by Alabama Power crews. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center) Students got an up-close look at a vehicle used by Power Delivery crews while navigating tough terrains, such as swampy marshlands. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) The 10th graders got a chance to try their hand at performing basic work tasks. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center)

“With this being 10th grade students, they are starting to figure out what they want to do career-wise,” said Brooke Goff, a community relations specialist in Alabama Power’s Southeast Division and the coordinator for the company booth. “This event helps them get hands-on experience with several different areas, including the utility business and what Alabama Power has to offer.”

Drexel Roach, an apprentice lineman in Alabama Power’s Headland line crew, taught students about primary and secondary electric voltage. He believes it’s essential to engage with students and provide insight about career opportunities available at Alabama Power.

“It’s important to teach the younger generation coming up about all the things the power company offers,” Roach said. “All the job opportunities and innovation that come with electricity – we’re just here spreading the word and getting people involved with what we have going on.”

Hundreds of students received career guidance from Alabama Power employees at the 2025 WOW event. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center) Power Delivery team members at Alabama Power’s booth showed off drones used to survey land while making equipment repairs and performing other work. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center) Numerous Alabama Power employees provided career guidance during the 2025 WOW event. (Mycah Moultrie / Alabama News Center)

Kinston High School student Anna Grace Harris commented on Alabama Power’s impact at WOW and throughout the community. “I just love how Alabama Power has so many job opportunities for everyone and how they’re always in the community and always giving back to students like me.”

While Alabama Power’s demonstrations were geared toward lineworker skills, company representatives gave students the opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles, engineering and transmission jobs.

“We want students to know that there are options,” said Christy Coates, Alabama Power Distribution manager in Eufaula. “We want kids to know that we have good jobs. It’s not even just a job, it’s a career. Even if we touch a handful of students, we want them to know that we’re here.”

David Eddins, Power Delivery distribution specialist at Alabama Power’s Southeast Division Office, knows the importance of fostering future talent at WOW. He noted that he’s seen attendees who have successfully transitioned into roles at Alabama Power.

Numerous employees provided expertise and advice to Wiregrass 10th graders during the 2025 WOW event. (Mycah Moultrie)

“It’s kinda a big opportunity here,” Eddins said. “I personally know kids who have come out to this event and have gotten hired on at Alabama Power. Seeing them here and then seeing them get a job with us, that’s beneficial. And I’m thankful for that.”

Alabama Power’s decade-long involvement and support of initiatives like WOW underscores the company’s dedication to not only providing career pathways for local youth but also in strengthening the company’s workforce for generations to come.