Can’t Miss Alabama: Women’s History Month, family entertainment

Women’s History Month

Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:

Ballyhoo Festival

Ballyhoo is a juried fine art and culture festival amid the springtime beauty of Gulf State Park. The festival offers a celebration of American heritage, art, live music and food vendors. Enjoy the culture of the Poarch Creek Indians and a fiddle and banjo competition of Appalachian music. The celebration will take place March 1-2. Learn more at ballyhoofestival.com or follow along on Facebook.

The Ballyhoo Festival is taking place March 1-2 at Gulf State Park. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

Take part in a Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanup Saturday, March 1 along Valley Creek in Adger, Birmingham, Bessemer and Providence. Those interested in volunteering should email Hana Berres at burwinklej@jccal.org or call 205-325-8741. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Pink Palace Casino Night

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is betting that the Vegas-themed evening will be a night of fun and fundraising in support of local breast cancer research. Guests will experience live music from II Da Maxx, Vegas-style casino games like blackjack, slots and roulette and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses. Silent auction items include vacation packages, luxury goods and a Taylor Swift Eras Tour Limited Edition Autographed Electric Guitar. The event will occur Saturday, March 1 at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover. Tickets include complimentary beer and wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Kathy G. and Co., $500 in charity gaming money and a chance to win door prizes. In-person attendees as well as at-home participants can bid in the silent auction. Learn more here.

Pink Palace Casino Night includes Vegas-style casino gaming with blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots. (Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama) Silent auction items include a Taylor Swift Eras Tour limited edition autographed electric guitar. (Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama)

Mardi Gras festivities

People of all ages will enjoy a variety of festivities at Mardi Gras in Wetumpka Mardi Gras Festival. (contributed)

People of all ages will enjoy a variety of festivities at Mardi Gras in Mobile March 4. (Visit Mobile)

Chili Cook-Off

The Exceptional Foundation will host its annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 1 at Brookwood Village near Birmingham from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature live music, a kids’ zone and all the chili you can eat. The proceeds will directly benefit Exceptional Foundation programs.

One Yard at a Time Gala

Lettermen of the U.S.A. will host its annual One Yard at a Time Gala at The Club in Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will celebrate with military heroes, former college and professional football players and coaches to help raise money for veterans in need. This year’s athletic honoree is Richard Shea and the military honoree is Rear Adm. W. Kent Davis, USN (Retired). For tickets and more information, visit lotusa.org.

Lettermen of the U.S.A. celebrates military heroes, former college and professional football players and coaches. (contributed) Lettermen of the U.S.A. celebrates military heroes, former college and professional football players and coaches. (contributed)

Black History Month events and attractions

Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

NWBA Southeastern Junior Division Championship

Athletes from 20 youth wheelchair basketball teams will take to the court March 1-2 as the NWBA Southeastern Junior Division Conference Championship returns to Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham. Teams will travel from around the Southeast to compete in the tournament. Admission to the games is free. Complete tournament details including the schedule can be found here.