James Spann: Alabama stays dry through the weekend; storms return next week

DRY FRONT: A surface front will pass through Alabama today with some clouds, but the air is so dry we can pretty much take out any meaningful chance of rain. Today won’t be as warm as Wednesday, when some locations had a high in the low 80s; today’s high will be in the mid to upper 60s for most communities.

Dry weather continues through the weekend with mostly sunny days and fair, cool nights Friday through Sunday. Highs will be between 66 and 72 degrees Friday and Saturday, followed by mid to upper 50s for the northern counties of the state Sunday as cooler air creeps in from the north. Some of the colder spots over north Alabama could see a light freeze early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: A dynamic storm system will bring a band of rain and thunderstorms into Alabama late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a severe weather risk for all of Alabama; for now, it looks like the main window for severe storms will come from around midnight Tuesday night through 9 a.m. Wednesday. A line of severe storms will likely move through the state with potential for damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. We will be much more specific about the event as it gets closer.

Rain amounts will be 1-2 inches for the northern half of the state, with one-half to 1 inch for south Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: A line of severe thunderstorms moved through north Alabama with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. An F2 tornado moved through parts of Locust Fork in Blount County. Another tornado touched down near Lexington in Lauderdale County.

