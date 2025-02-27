James Spann: Dry in Alabama through Sunday; storms return Tuesday night, Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY FRONT: A dry surface front has passed through most of Alabama this afternoon with only scattered clouds and no rain. Temperatures are in the 60s over the northern half of the state, with 70s over the southern counties. Tonight will be clear with a low between 37 and 45 degrees.

Dry weather continues through the weekend with mostly sunny days and fair, cool nights Friday through Sunday. Highs will be between 66 and 72 degrees Friday and Saturday, followed by mid to upper 50s for the northern counties on Sunday as cooler air creeps in from the north. Some of the colder spots over north Alabama could see a light freeze early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: A dynamic storm system will bring a band of rain and thunderstorms into Alabama late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a severe weather risk for all of Alabama; for now, it looks like the main window for severe storms will come from around midnight Tuesday night through 10 a.m. Wednesday. A line of severe storms will likely move through the state with potential for damaging winds and few isolated tornadoes. We will be much more specific about the event as it gets closer.

Rain amounts will be 1-2 inches for the northern half of the state, with one-half to 1 inch for south Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: A line of severe thunderstorms moved through north Alabama with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. An F2 tornado moved through parts of Locust Fork in Blount County. Another tornado touched down near Lexington in Lauderdale County.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.