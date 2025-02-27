Move Alabama physical activity challenge kicks off March 1

A group of people lines up at a Live Well Alabama color run. Participants in the two-month Move Alabama Challenge can meet the challenge's criteria through individual or group activities. (contributed)

It’s time to move, Alabama.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s fourth annual Move Alabama Challenge begins March 1. Move Alabama is a community physical activity challenge to encourage Alabamians to exercise in their hometowns.

Erin Reznicek, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) program director, said families in low-income and rural communities often face challenges staying active due to limited safe spaces, time constraints and low community engagement.

“Move Alabama is a statewide initiative that helps overcome these barriers by encouraging families to get moving by exploring local parks, walking trails and community resources that support active living,” Reznicek said.

Move Alabama is a collaboration between Alabama Extension at Auburn University’s SNAP-Ed and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

A girl participates in a Live Well Alabama color run. (contributed) Picking up trash is among the ways participants can meet the Move Alabama Challenge. (contributed) A group of people at a Move Alabama event. The challenge is in its fourth year in 2025. (contributed)

Meeting the challenge

The challenge continues through April 30. Participants are encouraged to complete 20 challenges. The challenges include a variety of simple activities to complete individually or with family and friends. Some challenges encourage participants to visit local parks, trails and downtown shopping areas. This encourages the use of free local physical activity in their own communities.

Challenge coordinators created a public Move Alabama Facebook group to connect all participants to learn about nutrition and staying active. The Facebook group also allows those in the challenge to update others on their progress.

Time to get moving

Reznicek said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 30% of the state is considered physically inactive, meaning adults report doing little to no physical activity or exercise outside of normal jobs. She said the goal of Move Alabama is to encourage Alabamians to find simple ways to add more movement to their daily routine. The social media aspect allows them to challenge one another in a fun way.

“In this year’s campaign, we are expanding our promotional efforts by distributing materials earlier and incorporating state-level advertising with a weekly behavior change to reinforce healthy habits,” Reznicek said. “For example, a ‘Take the Stairs Challenge’ week could encourage participants to choose stairs over elevators — reinforcing small, sustainable changes that promote daily movement.”

More information

Beginning March 3, participants can pick up a challenge flier from participating Extension offices. Participants may also download a flier from the Move Alabama Facebook group. Learn more about the SNAP-Ed and EFNEP programs by visiting www.aces.edu.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.