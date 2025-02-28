Alabama’s oldest Black church has rich history, vibrant present, exciting future

When slave William Harris started the Huntsville African Baptist Church in 1820, Alabama itself was just a year old.

The church, which was later renamed Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, survived being burned down during the Civil War and being relocated as part of urban renewal.

Today, Jaymes R. Mooney leads the church and is only its ninth pastor in more than 200 years. The church is active and has a number of programs serving its members and the community. Learn more in the video below.