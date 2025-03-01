Recipe: Simple Fried Peach Hand Pies

Growing up, my Granny would fill the kitchen with the sweet aroma of fried hand pies, a treat she often made for my mom and her sisters. The crispy golden crust, the warm spiced peach filling — it was the kind of dessert that brought everyone together. Now, as a mom myself, I get to pass down that same tradition to my own family, but with a little help from my well-stocked pantry.

Why I love using canned peaches

As a busy mom and dietitian, convenience is everything. That’s why canned fruit, like peaches, are a pantry staple in my kitchen. These peaches are picked at peak ripeness and packed with nutrients like:

Vitamin C – Supports a healthy immune system.

Vitamin A – Essential for eye health.

Fiber – Helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.

And the best part? They’re just as nutritious as fresh peaches. Plus, they’re pre-sliced, peeled and available year-round, so I never have to worry about peach seasonality or spending extra time prepping fruit.

These Fried Peach Hand Pies come together quickly, making them the perfect dessert for busy nights, Sunday family dinners or a sweet treat to share with friends.

Whether you’re celebrating family traditions or just craving something sweet and satisfying, these Fried Peach Hand Pies are sure to hit the spot. Enjoy.

Simple Fried Peach Hand Pies

Serves: 18

Ingredients

2 15-ounce cans sliced peach halves

½ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 2-count packs of pie crust, thawed

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk or water (or fruit juice)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions

To make the icing, in a bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and milk to your desired consistency. Use less liquid for a thicker icing; add more liquid for a thinner glaze. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the peaches, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, cornstarch and vanilla extract.

Roll out the pie crust and use a 4-inch biscuit cutter to cut out crusts. Gather dough scraps and repeat.

Add 2 tablespoons of peach filling to each pie circle.

Pull and fold dough over, seal edges and crimp with a fork. Repeat with remaining pie crusts.

Fill a large skillet ⅓ of the way with cooking oil and heat to 325 degrees.

Fry 3-4 pies at time for about 30-45 seconds per side for even browning.

Drain on a cooling rack or a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

Drizzle icing over the top of pies.

Serve warm and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 pie): calories 213, carbohydrates 28 grams, protein 2 grams, fat 10 grams, saturated fat 4 grams, fiber 1 gram, sugar 14 grams, sodium 126 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.