Alabama Writers Hall of Fame to honor 8 inductees March 7

This year’s inductees into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame, clockwise from top left, are Ace Atkins, Frye Gaillard, Joy Harjo, Janice Harrington, the late Brad Watson, Sue Walker, Robert McCammon and the late C. Eric Lincoln. (contributed)

Lovers of literature will gather in Tuscaloosa again to celebrate Alabama writers and the diversity of the state’s literary legacy. The Alabama Writers Hall of Fame will induct eight honorees on Friday, March 7, at the Bryant Conference Center.

This is the highest honor bestowed upon Alabama writers in the state.

The gala evening is open to the public with ticketed admission and will include a reception from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Dinner and the induction ceremony will follow.

This year’s ceremony will be emceed by Alabama Writers Hall of Fame inductee Daniel Wallace, author of the beloved “Big Fish: A Story of Mythic Proportions.”

This year’s inductees include Ace Atkins, Frye Gaillard, Joy Harjo, Janice Harrington, Robert McCammon and Sue Walker. Authors C. Eric Lincoln and Brad Watson will be inducted posthumously.

The Alabama Writers Hall of Fame was founded in 2014 through a partnership between the Alabama Center for the Book and the Alabama Writers’ Forum. With support from the University of Alabama Libraries, Hall of Fame events are held every two years honoring a new class of Alabama writers.

The Alabama Writers’ Forum, a partnership program of the Alabama State Council on the Arts, engages with a wide network of state and national partnerships to support, advocate and promote writers and reading throughout the state.

Ace Atkins

Atkins, a former Auburn University football player, received a Pulitzer Prize nomination as a crime reporter for The Tampa Tribune before becoming an acclaimed full-time novelist specializing in crime and mystery fiction.

Frye Gaillard

Gaillard, writer in residence at the University of South Alabama, is a former journalist and longtime historian specializing in civil rights and race relations. He is the author of more than 30 books.

Joy Harjo

Harjo, the author of 10 books of poetry in addition to other books, is an important figure in Native American literature and a former three-term U.S. Poet Laureate. She has won the Bollingen Prize and the Frost Medal for her poetry, among many other honors. Her memoir “Crazy Brave” won the American Book Award.

Janice Harrington

Harrington, who has worked as a professional storyteller, is the author of eight celebrated children’s books and three books of poetry.

C. Eric Lincoln

Lincoln, who died in 2000, authored, co-authored or edited 20 books about the African American experience, along with a novel based partly on his youth in racially segregated Athens, Alabama.

Robert McCammon

McCammon is the best-selling author of numerous books of horror and fantasy fiction. He founded the Horror Writers Association and has won several Bram Stoker Awards. His novel “Boy’s Life” won the World Fantasy Award.

Sue Walker

Walker is a longtime educator, poet and author of 13 books. She also is the founder of Negative Capability Press.

Brad Watson

Watson, who died in 2020, was the acclaimed author of two novels and two books of short stories. He was twice nominated for the National Book Award, among many other awards and recognitions.

A version of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website. Additional information was drawn from the writers’ websites and the Encyclopedia of Alabama.