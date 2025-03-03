Alabama Port Authority kicks off Montgomery rail facility project

The Alabama Port Authority says the state-of-the-art Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility will enhance freight mobility and stimulate economic growth throughout the region. (Alabama Port Authority)

The Alabama Port Authority, in partnership with CSX, broke ground Thursday, Feb. 27, on the Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF), a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance freight mobility and stimulate economic growth throughout the region.

Situated on a 272-acre site with direct access to Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 31, the Montgomery ICTF has a throughput capacity of 30,000 shipping containers and will provide seamless rail and truck connectivity between central Alabama and the Port of Mobile.

“The Montgomery ICTF is a game-changer for freight movement in Alabama and beyond,” said John Driscoll, director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority. “This facility will provide businesses with seamless access to global markets, driving economic growth and strengthening our state’s supply chain infrastructure.”

CSX, a key partner in the $94 million project, will serve the facility, ensuring efficient rail connectivity between the Port of Mobile and inland markets.

“This project is a significant step forward in advancing Alabama’s supply chain connectivity and economic growth,” said Christina Bottomley, CSX vice president of business development and real estate.

“This inland port will transform how freight is moved across the state — shifting more goods from congested highways onto the sustainable, efficient rail network that CSX operates,” Bottomley said.

Since the port announced the ICTF project in 2022, the area surrounding the facility has attracted more than $3 billion in economic development investments from private companies, further solidifying Montgomery’s position as a key logistics hub.

“Whether it’s boosting freight transportation, fostering economic development or connecting key industries in the state, the Port of Mobile — or, as I like to call it, the ‘Port of Alabama’ — means big business,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “With this expansion of the port to a more central area of our state, we will strengthen Alabama’s freight connectivity with a larger, less congested reach.”

Ivey said she is working with the Port Authority, CSX and other industry leaders to ensure Alabama-made and Alabama-sourced goods have the opportunity to reach all of the state’s 67 counties.

The Montgomery ICTF is expected to be operational by 2027 and will provide critical intermodal services that enhance Alabama’s competitive advantage in global trade.

The facility will operate five days a week, offering express daily service from the port in Mobile to Alabama’s automotive and manufacturing hub in Montgomery. Additionally, this facility will relieve stress on the interstate system as the port sees additional cargo volume following the deepening of Mobile Harbor.

“By enhancing connectivity between the Port of Mobile and inland shippers, this logistics facility will open doors for job creation and new opportunities across multiple industries in Montgomery and beyond,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This project really demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships and having spent much of my career at the Montgomery Chamber, I know that this facility will generate economic momentum in the region for years to come,” McNair said.

Montgomery officials said the project will have a massive economic impact on the region.

“With the rapid growth of our industrial sector, Montgomery is emerging as a premier logistics hub for the Southeast — centered around the transformative Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility,” said Anna Buckalew, president and CEO of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce. “This investment is already fueling billions in economic development, strengthening our supply chains and creating new opportunities for businesses to thrive.

“Strategic public-private partnerships like this are reshaping our region’s future, making Montgomery a critical gateway for global commerce,” Buckalew said. “The leadership of the Alabama Port Authority has been invaluable in this effort, and we are proud of our partnership with this engine driving growth across the state.”

The project is funded through federal appropriations secured by former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.