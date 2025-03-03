Registration opens for the 2025 Veterans Resource Event & Career Fair

The National Veterans Day Foundation and the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative, in partnership with the Alabama Career Center System and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, are proud to announce the 2025 Veterans Resource Event & Career Fair, Thursday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Finley Center at Hoover Met Complex. This free event is open to all job seekers, with a special focus on veterans and their families looking for support resources.

“Our goal for this event is to connect not only veterans but all job seekers to top employers across the region,” said General Dave Burford, chairman of the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative. “In addition, we will have veteran resource providers that provide a myriad of supports to veterans and their families.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with leading employers from various industries, offering a wide range of job opportunities. Job seekers can take part in on-site interviews and resumé workshops will be available to enhance their job application materials.

The event will have dedicated resource booths for veterans that will provide valuable information and assistance, including VA support, digital literacy training and legal aid services.

“Employers across the region are in need of hiring quality talent and veterans fit the bill,” said Tom McNeal, Workforce Development program manager for Alabama Power. “We owe them a great debt of gratitude and this event is a chance for us to invest in those who have served.”

Job seekers can register to attend at this link. Employers and resource providers wishing to take part can register here.

For more information, please contact CAVCveteranevent@proton.me.