Looking for a beach getaway during spring break? Visit Alabama State Parks

People enjoy the beach at Double Oak Lake at Oak Mountain State Park, one of several Alabama State Parks that offer beaches. (Alabama State Park)

Spring breakers often flock to beaches along the Alabama Gulf Coast in search of sand and sun, landing them on the sugar-white beaches at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

But did you know other Alabama State Parks, including Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham, Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin, and Lake Guntersville State Park in Guntersville – offer gorgeous beaches perfect for a spring break getaway?

“It’s true, you don’t have to go all the way to the Gulf Coast to enjoy a beach at a state park in Alabama,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “We have gorgeous beach options and incredible overnight accommodations available across the state.

“Don’t get me wrong – I love the beaches at Gulf State Park as much as anyone,” Capps continued, “but it’s important to realize that you can also get your fill of sand and sun at other places in our State Parks System.”

Reservations to all state parks can be made online by clicking on the “Plan Your Alabama State Parks Adventure Online” green bar on the Alapark.com homepage.

Oak Mountain State Park offers two beaches – one at Double Oak Lake, not far from the park office, and another near Flipside Watersports on Beaver Lake.

The beach at Lake Guntersville State Park, near the lakeside campground, is a free amenity for registered guests and costs $4 for day-use visitors. The sandy beach at Joe Wheeler State Park is also in the park’s day-use area. At Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, the beach sits near areas designated for picnicking.

Lake Guntersville State Park and Joe Wheeler State Park offer resort-style lodge accommodations and a full-service restaurant, as well as cabins, chalets and a first-class campground. The chalets sitting atop Taylor Mountain at Lake Guntersville State Park offer some of the most stunning views available anywhere in America.

Oak Mountain State Park visitors can choose from a large campground, as well as cabins nestled around Lake Tranquility. Gulf State Park offers cabins, cottages and one of the state’s largest campgrounds, as well as The Lodge, a gulf-side luxury hotel. Wind Creek State Park features one of the state’s largest campgrounds and activities such as fishing, hiking and relaxing beneath the whispering pines.

All of the beaches at Alabama State Parks carry the same rules – swim at your own risk, no alcohol allowed and glass containers prohibited.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources’ Outdoor Alabama website.