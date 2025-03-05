Dr. Ann says creatine might be a promising new approach to treating depression

Beyond its potential for mood support, creatine is emerging as a powerful supplement for both brain and muscle health. (contributed)

Can a simple supplement help improve depression symptoms?

A first-of-its-kind clinical trial suggests it might.

In this study, 100 adults diagnosed with major depressive disorder underwent cognitive behavioral therapy but took no prescription mental health medications.

Half of the participants received 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily for eight weeks, while the other half took a placebo.

The results? Those supplementing with creatine experienced significantly greater improvement in their depression symptoms compared to the placebo group.

It’s also considered exceptionally safe, making it an intriguing option for those looking to support their mental well-being naturally.

Curious to dive deeper? Learn from one of the world’s leading creatine researchers in this insightful podcast.

