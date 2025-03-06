Alabama Power provides seedlings to help restore native trees in Cottonwood after EF-2 tornado

Alabama Power gave away many native tree seedlings to residents and students in Cottonwood to assist in growing new trees after an EF2-tornado hit the town in January 2024. Utility Arborist Philip Lambert, center, and Community Relations Manager David Norwood of the Headland Business Office shared information about the company, while agriscience teacher Nathan Butler of Cottonwood High School advised residents and students about planting techniques. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power recently joined hands with residents of Cottonwood to help replace many of the trees that were destroyed by a devastating EF-2 tornado on Jan. 9, 2024.

Since the storm hit more than a year ago, the ecosystem of oak trees that once graced the small town are gone.

David Norwood, Community Relations manager for Alabama Power’s Headland Business Office, and Utility Arborist Philip Lambert of the Southeast Division Office spent about four hours distributing seedlings and offering tree-planting advice to residents, including many students. Nathan Butler, an agriscience teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor at Cottonwood High School, collaborated with Alabama Power on the project.

Cottonwood’s FFA chapter helped with the setup. “They also allowed several of the agriscience classes to join us and learn more about trees and planting techniques,” Norwood said. “The sixth graders at Cottonwood Elementary School also stopped by to pick up some seedlings and learn more about the proper way to plant them.”

Philip Lambert, utility arborist at Alabama Power, hands out seedlings to Cottonwood residents. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Philip Lambert, utility arborist for Alabama Power, discusses the proper planting and care of seedlings. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) The company shared its ‘right tree, right place’ message with residents. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Residents were thrilled to receive a free seedling. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power’s Vegetation Management team bought seedlings that are native to the area, including dogwood, river birch, white oaks and other varieties. While handing out the plants, Lambert and Norwood took the opportunity to share facets of the company’s business, such as power delivery and rights-of-way handling. They also gave guidelines for planting the right tree in the right place, which helps protect families, power lines and underground service conductors that serve homes. Lambert, who is certified through the International Society of Arboriculture, also discussed the company’s best practices for vegetation management.

“The collaboration between the APC Vegetation Management team, the town of Cottonwood and the Cottonwood FFA chapter was great,” Norwood said. “We wanted to do something for the people of Cottonwood. We want to be involved — it is part of our mission to help the communities that we serve.”