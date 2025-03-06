Can’t Miss Alabama: Orange Beach Festival of Art, Festival of Tulips, Women’s History Month

Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed)

Orange Beach Festival of Art

The Festival of Art is a celebration of visual, literary, performing, musical and culinary arts. The festival will have music and entertainment on two stages. Follow this link to see the participating artist list, music schedule and food vendors. The festival is Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kids’ Art Alley will open with the festival on Saturday and at noon Sunday. The Kids’ Art Alley ticket price is $5 for six tickets. Festival admission is free.

Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed) Grab your family and friends for the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 8-9. (contributed)

Sporting events

Women’s History Month

Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:

Bridge Crossing Jubilee

Spend a weekend in Selma March 6-9 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Selma and the Alabama Black Belt were the battlegrounds for the voting rights movement that resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Alabamians stood up and peacefully fought for the right to vote. Events include building workshops, foot soldiers breakfast, Selma Jubilee Parade and the Martin and Coretta King unity breakfast. Visit selmajubilee.com for tickets and registration.

American Village Festival of Tulips

Stroll through the village to enjoy beautiful pinks, rosy reds, soft oranges and fiery red/yellow blends. Tulips including the bulb are $2. Each Saturday, food trucks will be on site. Before you attend, visit the website, Facebook or Instagram. Weather permitting, the hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Festival of Tulips at American Village is the perfect spring outing. (contributed) The Festival of Tulips at American Village is the perfect spring outing. (contributed) The Festival of Tulips at American Village is the perfect spring outing. (contributed) The Festival of Tulips at American Village is the perfect spring outing. (contributed)

World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws will make a stop at Eastaboga’s Talladega short track on Friday, March 7. The bullring is shorter but just as intense as its 2.66-mile neighbor down the street, the Talladega Superspeedway. For the complete schedule, click here or to purchase tickets here.