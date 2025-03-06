Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul visits Mobile, Alabama, during Mardi Gras

Cmdr. Bradley D. Steidle, commanding officer of USS McFaul, and Command Master Chief Brian Barrineau-Juhas take a photo with Mobile Azalea Trail Maids ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived in Mobile for a scheduled port visit, in conjunction with the city’s 2025 Mardi Gras celebration, February 28.

As the oldest organized Mardi Gras in the U.S., Mobile provides a unique opportunity for sailors aboard McFaul to engage with the local community and showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy.

The visit featured public tours, community outreach events and opportunities for residents to meet and interact with the sailors of McFaul. Whether sharing sea stories, walking in the historic Mardi Gras parades or welcoming visitors aboard, the crew proudly represented the Navy and demonstrated their commitment to service.

Commissioned on January 18, 1997, USS McFaul is a Flight II Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, home to 296 highly skilled sailors and commanded by Cmdr. Brad Steidle. The ship’s crew was excited to connect with the people of Mobile, sharing their mission, heritage and commitment to excellence while participating in the city’s historic festivities.

McFaul carries a legacy of valor through its namesake, Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul, a Navy SEAL who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Just Cause in 1989. Awarded the Navy Cross and Purple Heart posthumously, Chief McFaul’s courage, honor and sacrifice continue to inspire the ship’s crew. His Navy Cross is carried aboard as a symbol of the fighting spirit and dedication of those who serve.

The U.S. Navy invited the people of Mobile to visit and experience firsthand the dedication and professionalism of America’s warfighters.

The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) is to deliver naval surface forces that are ready on arrival and prepared to fight and win. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT Force.