James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday; rain returns over the weekend

CHILLY START: Some of the colder spots across north Alabama have dropped into the low 30s early this morning. We expect a high in the 50s across north Alabama today with a sunny sky; south Alabama will rise into the low 60s. Friday will be warmer, with 60s statewide as the sky remains mostly sunny.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return late Friday night, and we will deal with periods of rain over the weekend. For now, it looks like the most widespread rain will come late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and rain amounts for most of the state will be around one-half to three-quarters of an inch. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the southwest corner of Alabama Saturday afternoon and night.

There could be enough instability for some thunder and maybe a storm with gusty winds over far southwest Alabama, but this is a low-end threat.

The high will be between 68 and 74 degrees Saturday, followed by upper 50s and low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry for much of the week with mild afternoons. A weak system will bring a few showers Wednesday night, but a more meaningful trough will bring wind and a chance of strong storms late Friday night into Saturday, March 14-15. It’s way too early to know whether this will be a significant severe weather threat; it is simply something to watch for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An F4 tornado cut a 30-mile path across Walker and Jefferson counties, killing two people. It would strike Sumiton, Rocky Hollow, Dilworth, Empire and north Warrior. The tornado caused heavy damage at Dilworth and killed a 27-year-old woman. The other fatality was a 16-year-old boy who was killed at Rocky Hollow. At least six other tornadoes were reported across the state, including an F2 that struck downtown Uniontown in Perry County.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: An F3 tornado killed four people and injured 40 as it hit a trailer park in northwest Selma. In Montgomery, an F2 tornado hit a mobile home park on the east side of the city, killing two people and injuring 17.

