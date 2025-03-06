James Spann: Warmer in Alabama Friday

BLUE SKY: With a cloudless sky, temperatures are in the 50s over north Alabama, with low to mid 60s for the southern counties. Tonight will be clear with a low between 33 and 43 degrees.

Friday will be warmer, with highs in the 60s statewide and a mostly sunny sky. South Alabama will see low 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return late Friday night, and we will deal with periods of rain over the weekend. For now, it looks like the most widespread rain will come late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning; amounts for most of the state will be around one-half to three-quarters of an inch. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the southwest corner of Alabama Saturday afternoon and night.

There could be enough instability for some thunder, and maybe a storm with gusty winds over far southwest Alabama, but this is a very low-end threat.

The high will be between 69 and 75 degrees Saturday, followed by upper 50s and low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry for much of the week with mild afternoons. A weak system will bring a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday, but a more meaningful front will bring wind and a chance of strong storms late Friday night into Saturday, March 14-15. It’s way too early to know whether this will be a significant severe weather threat; it is simply something to watch for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An F4 tornado cut a 30-mile path across Walker and Jefferson counties, killing two people. It would strike Sumiton, Rocky Hollow, Dilworth, Empire and north Warrior. The tornado caused heavy damage at Dilworth and killed a 27-year-old woman. The other fatality was a 16-year-old boy who was killed at Rocky Hollow. At least six other tornadoes were reported across the state, including an F2 that struck downtown Uniontown in Perry County.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: An F3 tornado killed four people and injured 40 as it hit a trailer park in northwest Selma. In Montgomery, an F2 tornado hit a mobile home park on the east side of the city, killing two people and injuring 17.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.