Good Eating in Alabama: Fishin’ Hole

Travis Sopish, owner of the Fishin’ Hole Restaurant, shows off the seafood platter, the restaurant’s best seller. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

Residents and visitors to Centre and Weiss Lake have enjoyed the delicious food at Fishin’ Hole Restaurant for two decades.

Travis Sopish hopes that enjoyment lasts at least another two decades.

Sopish, whose mother used to wash dishes at the restaurant, bought the eatery in June 2021 and renovated it earlier this year.

Visitors can enjoy steaks, chicken, fish and a 41-item, all-you-can-eat salad bar. There are also raw oysters from the Alabama Gulf Coast and the most popular item: the seafood platter.